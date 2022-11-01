Forestry at a technical conference?How nature became the hottest topic in the tech industry





Angeline Chen, president of coral reef nonprofit Global Coralition, ended her keynote at Wednesday’s GreenBizs VERGE 22 event by asking everyone to take two deep breaths.

“The first came from the sea, the second from the forest,” she said.

It’s rare for land, forestry and agriculture to be top priority in technology conferences, but nature can be just as powerful a tool as engineering in the fight against climate change. However, methodologies have been lacking in terms of guidance and investment in this particular type of technology derived from natural systems.

“Part of the difficulty is that this is actually [forestry, land and agriculture] Martha Stevenson, Senior Director of Forest Research and Strategy at the World Wildlife Fund, said in a panel talk on science-based targets for food, agriculture and forestry: To keep forest emissions at her 1.5, we need to go to zero by around 2030. [degrees Celsius of warming] on the table. And this is also the final sector to get guidance on how to do your accounting. “

Stevenson was referring to the recently released Science-Based Target Setting Guidance for Forests, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) set by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. The sector, which accounts for her 22% of global emissions each year, is not strictly “climate,” she said, so companies struggle to incorporate this into their climate strategies and targets. I was.

According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the main drivers of natural loss are land-use change, pollution, invasive species, climate change, and direct use of natural resources. Climate does not have a clear connection with 4 out of 5 because climate change is an outlier.

FLAG Guidance has been developed to help sustainability professionals within businesses communicate to senior management how land use is critical to climate change. This will allow companies to better account for the good work they are doing in their forestry or regenerative agriculture programs.

20% of the world’s forests breathe more than they isolate for at least three months of the year. You are dead when you breathe out more than you breathe in.

According to Christa Anderson, WWF’s Director of Climate Science and Carbon Metrics, the FLAG guidance includes an Excel modeling tool for companies to account for their emissions and set targets, and how to reduce emissions to reach those targets. contains background guidance on how to reduce A methodology section to understand how the guidance and accounting was created. Anderson outlined her three big buckets of emissions produced by WWF. carbon removal and storage; land-use change such as deforestation and forest degradation;

FLAG Guidance also requires companies to commit to zero commodity deforestation with a target date of 2025. FLAG guidance is bullish on forestry for simple and clear reasons.

“Twenty percent of the world’s forests breathe more than they are isolating for at least three months of the year,” Stevenson said. “What does it mean when you breathe out more than you breathe in? You are dying.”

In another discussion about putting nature-based solutions into practice, Anna Rathman of the Jane Goodall Institute told her favorite story about the famous primatologist Goodall. Goodall described how he saw Bombay National Park as a green little island surrounded by development and realized that only such a small island would remain if the forests were not protected and restored.

Bambi Semrock, senior vice president of Conservation International’s Center for Sustainable Land and Water, works with corporate partners to find ways to preserve pristine forests for future generations.

“We were going into uncharted territory,” she said. “Does anyone know what nature positive is? [company] What does it look like at this point? No, I was going to try it. “

Innovations to protect nature are taking place, as evidenced by the development of WWF’s FLAG guidelines. There are also new business model innovations for assessing nature’s impact on the climate crisis, such as carbon credits for forestry projects. When an entrepreneur smells an opportunity, a huge start-up his ecosystem emerges around these carbon credit schemes. For example, earlier this year Pachama raised his $55 million funding round, and NCX included Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who raised $50 million. The American Forest Foundation’s methodology for dynamic baselines was endorsed last week by carbon credit registry Verra to better gauge additionality claims for such forest projects. Nature is considered a true climate technology. But even with this momentum, experts are still concerned about doing nothing.

“Don’t wait for the perfect number to kick in,” Stephenson said. It feels like there’s too much to do. Don’t wait. Get started.”

