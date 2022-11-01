Google suspends enforcement of Play Store billing requirements in India after antitrust order TechCrunch





Google has indefinitely suspended enforcement of a policy requiring developers to use the Play Store’s billing system for user transactions in India, following an order by the country’s antitrust agency.

The Android maker updated its support page on Tuesday to clarify the move, saying the requirement to use Google Play’s billing system still applies to in-app purchases outside of India.

Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google not to restrict app developers from using third-party payment processing services for in-app and Play Store app purchases. Antitrust regulators also fined him $113 million for the company for abusing the Play Store’s dominant position in the country.

“Following the CCI’s recent ruling, we are suspending enforcement of the developer requirement to use Google Play’s billing system for purchases of digital goods and services by users in India,” the company said, adding that legal options added that it was considering This suggests that competition regulators’ decisions may be challenged.

Google previously extended the deadline to comply with Play Store billing requirements in the South Asian market to October 31st.

The regulator announced its decision after interviewing a number of industry insiders and smartphone makers, including Samsung, Xiaomi and Microsoft. It also fined Google an additional $162 million for its anti-competitive practices related to Android.

Several other countries also have concerns about the Google Play Store’s billing system, in which the company charges developers a fee to process payments. is testing alternative payment systems for the Play Store in countries such as India, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/10/31/google-pauses-enforcement-play-store-billing-requirement-in-india-following-antitrust-order/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos