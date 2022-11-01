How supply chain disruptions are driving innovation





For as long as humans have transported goods across oceans, global supply chains have been subject to unpredictable disruptions.

Natural disasters, international tensions, pandemics and product shortages can all have domino effects on supply chains, jeopardizing people’s access to essentials.

Recent years have been no exception, as the effects of geopolitical tensions such as the China-US trade war and the Russia-Ukraine war continue to push prices of certain commodities and trade routes higher. But the COVID-19 pandemic may have been the worst thing that ever happened to Global Supply his chain. More than two and a half years after the initial lockdown, the effects are still there.

Stakeholders in the supply chain have tried to shield their businesses from outside disruption, but siled technologies make it difficult.

But this is changing. Supply chain technology is on the rise. Tools are now available to give companies greater control over their supply chains, even in the face of the disruption caused by these Black Swan events.

While many large companies recognize the importance of technology and have already implemented solutions to mitigate these risks, this is not the case for many small businesses. These SMBs are beginning to realize that digitization has changed their processes, making them more powerful and able to cope and adapt to external factors.

FreightWaves sat down with Tracy Black, partner at NewRoad Capital Partners, to discuss supply chain weaknesses and crossroads between innovation. Black brings over 30 years of leadership and supply chain his technology experience, including 12 years where he served as her Senior Vice President of IT at JB Hunt Transport.

COVID and geopolitical risks have prompted companies to look to build resilience in their supply chains. We see it doing so by increasing visibility across the supply chain and improving demand and inventory planning. We also saw companies considering nearshoring and reshoring to offset some of these risks.

As reluctance to adopt is beginning to replace the need to drive change, supply chain actors are beginning to find digital solutions more accessible than previously thought. NewRoad Capital Partners sees this as an opportunity to build on what these companies have already done and give more people access to these innovative tools.

Black says that even when an upgrade provides significant benefits, companies are clinging to their old systems because replacing them takes time and capital. As a result, I was looking for a solution that could be implemented quickly and showed a clear ROI for him, whether it was a trucking space, a warehouse space, a reverse logistics space, a track and trace space, or a procurement space. . [return on investment] to their customers. Many older technologies are very expensive to implement or upgrade. New technologies can be developed, deployed and deployed very quickly.

Digitization tools that drive resilience

Black described some of NewRoad Capitals’ portfolio companies and the technologies they are deploying to facilitate change in their supply chains.

Fragmented supply chains are fragile, and these companies are tackling that problem by solving the connectivity, integration, and freight sourcing challenges companies face today.

Black identified the value of a tool that connects shippers and carriers across all functions, enabling a stronger process middle ground between the two. An example is his MyCarriers TMS for Less than Trucking and Trucking.

The recent turmoil has caused SMB shippers to realize that cargo technology, previously considered out of reach, is now critical to managing their supply chains and de-risking their businesses, she said. said. We also realized we wanted a wider range of features than just quotes and shipment tracking. They need better data to assess carrier performance and the ability to easily access ancillary services such as freight insurance and freight payments and audits. This is what MyCarrier can offer these shippers.

Black has also seen the rise of true platforms that integrate and host other applications, providing a more comprehensive user experience and a higher level of information sharing. This helps bridge the gaps between data silos that exist in many companies.

One such company is Platform Science, which provides telematics and fleet management software.

Platform Science has already integrated many third-party applications, as well as its own, said Black. They have now integrated with Trucking’s OEM, allowing customers to purchase and utilize third-party telematics solutions directly from Trucks without the need to install aftermarket hardware.

Black also identified the New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) as an integrator and innovator to solve integration needs between shippers and carriers. NYSHEX is building a digital infrastructure for global shipping, starting with digitizing contracts, monitoring performance, and tracking exceptions. Today, it extends beyond contracting parties into workflows such as freight payment and audits.

NYSHEX seeks to address the challenges associated with tracking contractual commitments by standardizing and improving the reliability of maritime contracts, critical to mitigating supply chain risks. is a trusted system of record for your transactions.

Black also spoke about how important it is to better manage the cargo procurement process in an uncertain environment like the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to supply and demand shocks. She emphasized that Emerge is an innovator in this space.

Emerge assists the procurement process through our dynamic RFP and Spot platform. These two powerful tools optimize contract lanes and spot deals between shippers and carriers.

Emerge is actually driving industry change to support more frequent procurement events based on market changes, Black said.

These COVID supply and demand shocks have also increased e-commerce adoption, highlighting the importance of having solutions that can handle higher order volumes in direct-to-consumer and omnichannel environments. I’m here.

Recently invested in Logiwa, a WMS [warehouse management system] The company was intentionally built for high-volume fulfillment and can meet the needs of consumer warehouses, Black said.

How NewRoad Capital Partners is Accelerating This Momentum

In this market, enterprises are looking for new technology solutions that can be implemented quickly and show a clear return on investment in a short period of time. This is what NewRoad Capital is looking for across its supply chain.

NewRoad Capital also uses its operational background and industry expertise to identify companies with unfair winning rights and distinct competitive advantages in the marketplace.

NewRoad Capitals’ post-investment model seeks to leverage its connections and background, particularly in the supply chain, retail and consumer goods sectors, to help its portfolio companies achieve exponential growth. The team also leverages its operational experience and expertise to help companies strategize their IT infrastructure, product roadmaps, and go-to-market strategies.

We invest as much in our team as we do in our product, so we were looking for a best-in-class founder with a relevant background and leadership skills that would help us unlock the company’s full potential. We work with CEOs to develop them and their teams with the constant challenge of finding and hiring the best talent and growing their teams to achieve more growth and scale.

For more information on NewRoad Capital Partners and their investment approach, please click here.

