Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee, Says It Will Be Just $8





One of the main points of contention surrounding Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is that the new owners plan to charge users a verification fee. Initially, reports said the blue checkmark would cost $20 a month, but his latest tweet says verification costs $8 a month.

Earlier, Musk tweeted, “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system to decide whether they have blue ticks or not is bullshit. Empower the people! Blue for $8 a month.” .

He went on to say, “Prices adjusted by country in proportion to purchasing power parity,” as it’s unclear if Musk’s tweet was actually an announcement or just pitching ideas to an audience. , it remains to be seen what Twitter will eventually do or not do.

Twitter’s current lord and peasant system for those who have the blue check mark and those who don’t is bullshit.

Empower people! Blue is $8/month.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk’s thread continues, stating that subscribers will be prioritized in replies, mentions and searches, will be able to post longer videos and audio, and will have half the number of ads. Musk said the company could offer paywall bypasses to publishers “willing to work with” his Twitter. Musk claims that the verified subscription system will generate revenue for Twitter to “reward content his creators.”

This thread of tweets explaining the feature appears just hours after Musk defended paywall authentication. Late last night, Musk responded to a tweet by author Stephen King, who complained about him paying Twitter to keep the blue checks. Musk replied, “We’ve got to pay the bills somehow. Twitter can’t be totally dependent on advertisers. How about $8?”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk wrote:

Many Twitter users are confused about Musk’s message, with some saying verification is not a status symbol, but a way to prevent scammers from catfishing him as a journalist, content creator, and celebrity.

Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99/month and allows users to edit tweets and get early access to new features. However, Twitter Blue and verification are now completely separate. Musk’s reported plan allows already verified Twitter users to join the new plan for 90 days to maintain the blue checkmark.

This also means that currently unverified users could theoretically subscribe and be verified immediately. It’s also worth noting that the project team was told they would be fired if they didn’t release new features by November 7th.

Blogroll image credit: Jim Watson/Getty Images.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN covering video game and entertainment news. He has over 6 years of experience in the games industry and has bylines for IGN, Nintendo Wire, Switch Player Magazine and Lifewire. Find him on Twitter @LoganJPlant.

