Celebrate Native North American Stickball with Google Doodle





In honor of Native American Heritage Month, today’s Google Doodle celebrates stickball, the predecessor of modern lacrosse that originated with the indigenous peoples of the Southeast.

The doodle was commissioned by artist Marlena Myles by Google. A citizen of the Mohegan and Muskogee (Creek) nations and a member of the Spirit Her Lake Her Dakota tribe, Miles depicts three different versions of her stickball in her art. This includes a ritual pre-game practice of applying sage to her G of a customized Google logo. Billions of visitors to the world’s most popular websites and search engines.

Here in Minnesota, home to the Dakota, he has many friends who make their own sticks and play the game at community events, Miles said in an interview published by Google. It’s fun to see the tradition being carried on to the next generation. Gaming is considered not only a sport or exercise, but also a healing activity, helping to create a healthy body and mind.Just as it was important to my ancestors who played stickball , I believe they are very important in today’s world.

So excited to create something fun and meaningful, which is still done today in both a traditional version using traditional sticks and an adapted version known by many as lacrosse She added that she could teach many people about the ancient sports of the U.S.

It is a healing game given to us by our Creator.

Historically, Native American communities throughout North America played many variations of lacrosse. Three major styles came from the Northeastern, Southeastern, and Great Lakes regions. Rules and equipment vary, but legend has it that from 100 he was about teams made up of 1,000 players, goals set at intervals of 500 yards to 1 mile, and contests that could last for days. It is spoken.

Miles features three different styles of sticks in his artwork, based on versions of stickball played by the indigenous peoples of these regions. The circular hoops that are a tradition of the Great Lakes, his two-stick-played egg-like baskets often used by tribes in the Southeast, and the oval style made by indigenous peoples of the Northeast are all part of today’s lacrosse. Most closely resembles the appearance of a stick.

Myles said I was inspired by the player interviews and how the game means something in their lives. This game has a ritual aspect and I tried to include the message and imagery that it is a healing game given to us by the Creator.

