S|W: The SaaS Weekly Tough Week for Big Tech





Plus: Meet our new Chief Twit.

The SaaS Weekly is a weekly newsletter covering major SaaS news from Canada and around the world.

Subscribe to S|W using the form at the bottom of this page and never miss the most important SaaS news each week!

Telus International acquires product development shop WillowTree for $1.2 billion (BETAKIT)

The transaction, which is expected to close in January 2023, includes assumed obligations of $210 million. As part of the transaction, Willowtree’s major shareholder, Insignia Capital Group, will sell its stake in the company after its initial investment in 2018.

A brutal week for Big Tech wiped nearly $800 billion in valuations (FINANCIAL TIMES)

The news extends a surprisingly weak earnings season from the giant U.S. digital group, ending a surge in growth during the coronavirus pandemic and allowing it to withstand the slowdown in inflation and growth that has hit the economy as a whole. I lived up to that expectation.

Workflow SaaS Integrator Unito Raises $20M to Build More Integrations (BETAKIT)

Founded in 2015 by co-founders Marc Boscher (CEO) and Eryk Warren (CTO), Unito integrates various SaaS applications and enables workflows that work across different tools, teams, and organizations. No-code, bi-directional integration lets you freely exchange information between platforms like Asana, GitHub, Google Sheets, Jira, Salesforce, Trello, and more.

Musk completes US$44 billion Twitter deal, ending months of animosity (BNN BLOOMBERG)

Shareholders will be paid $54.20 per share and Twitter will operate as a private company. The completion caps off a complicated story that began in January with a final merger agreement as billionaires quietly amass major stakes in the company and increasingly resentful of the way it operates.

Byju’s lays off about 12,000 people, a quarter of its workforce (THE MORNING CONTEXT)

Byju’s, India’s largest education technology company, valued at more than $22 billion, plans to lay off about 12,000 jobs over the next year, nearly 25% of its workforce, according to five sources. .

Earlier this month, in a separate press statement, co-founder Divya Gokulnath and COO Mrinal Mohit said that Byju’s would like to cut redundancies, consolidate its subsidiaries into one India operation, and focus on sustainable growth. To focus, it said it would lay off 2,500 employees over the next six months. Profitability.

Cinchy closes $19.7M CAD Series B to end data integration (BETAKIT)

With demand for data fabric and data mesh solutions growing, Cinchy has grown more than 500% over the past three years and won the traditionally hard-to-win “big, hairy logo” customer.

Alphabet’s profits fall 27% year-over-year (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

Even Alphabet, Google’s parent company and one of the Internet’s most established businesses, was immune to the global economic hit and the sharp slowdown in online advertising, which is vital to the company’s bottom line.

Alphabet on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $13.9 billion, down 27% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue he increased 6% to $69.1 billion. The earnings fell short of analyst estimates of his $16.9 billion profit and $71 billion in earnings, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Check out these Q3 Canadian Tech Venture Funding Reports.

Alberta’s venture funding in 2022 is already higher than in the last three years.

Early stage deals were nowhere to be found. So what comes next?

In an uncertain climate, investors prefer tending to existing crops to planting new seeds.

Qubecs’ technology sector plunged into its worst investment quarter in three years as headwinds swept through.

Certn acquires Australian company InterCheck to enhance suite of background screening solutions (BETAKIT)

Led by Hayden Langhorn, InterCheck’s platform includes a range of employment background checks and candidate screening services. It claims to have more than 1,200 organizations as customers, including the Australian Government Employment Authority, the Victorian Government, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center and Monash University.

Why Potloc founder Rodolphe Barrere tries to fire himself every six months (BETAKIT)

Not all startup founders become growth CEOs, and Barrere said he had multiple opportunities to exit Potloc, including selling it outright or hiring a professional CEO. But he always decided against it.

Meta shareholders write critical open letter, say company needs to cut headcount, stop spending big on ‘Metaverse’ (CNBC)

Meta investors have recommended a plan to regain the company’s “mojo.” This includes cutting labor costs by 20% and limiting the company’s expensive investment in “metaverse” technology (VR software and hardware) to no more than $5 billion annually.

Visier Acquires Assets of Skills Intelligence Startup Boostrs (BETAKIT)

Visier co-founder and CEO Ryan Wong told BetaKit that acquiring the Boosters assets will allow Visier to provide broader and deeper insights into skills across the talent lifecycle.

“The Boosters team has created a product that fits nicely on the Visier platform,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/sw-the-saas-weekly-a-brutal-week-for-big-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos