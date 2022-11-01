Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest annual entry in Activisions’ wildly popular first-person shooter franchise. Developed by Infinity Ward this year, the game serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot.

The crew of Task Force 141 has returned. Fan favorites include his SAS Captain John Price and Simon Ghost his Lieutenant Riley. This time, new faces such as Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas and Sgt. thwart a conspiracy involving a missile that was launched. state soil.

In addition to the single-player campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a ton of new competitive multiplayer features, from prisoner rescues to modes that allow a third-person perspective. Players who enjoy online co-op with friends will also appreciate the return of Special Ops.

The game is currently out for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and PC, and we tested it on the latter. After lackluster entries like Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard, are you on the fence about Modern Warfare 2? Here’s what we thought after over 20 hours of play time.

The return of the popular shooter series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign is a return to form, but multiplayer retains everything fans loved about its predecessor while adding even more. It’s a great starting point for those disappointed by recent entries.

Spoiler alert: This review contains minor spoilers for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision

Explosive set pieces are expected in any Call of Duty game, regardless of era or setting, and Modern Warfare 2 definitely delivers. The opening mission, titled Strike, serves as a pump fake where playable ghosts literally walk through canyons and watch illegal arms deals take place.

After placing a marker on the Iranian General, the player will be able to control the missile attack, which serves as a tutorial for camera movement. For the first time in a Call of Duty game, the first mission leads to his line of opening titles without the player firing a single of his guns. That said, the operation of the missile feels like an increasingly exciting moment throughout his 8 to 10 hour single player his campaign.

The next mission, Kill or Capture, is where the campaign really begins. Feeling like a graceful evolution of the tense night vision perspective that Clean House brought to his 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, the mission sees players hunt down the main enemy, Hassan and his Jani. Protects downed Choppers while doing so. Singleplayer sets the tone for how dynamic missions will be throughout his campaign as players defend downed helicopters and clear buildings.

There are other standouts including Violence and Timing, which are chasing sequences that are fully controlled by the player. For the first time in the series, players can control vehicles, lean out of windows, and shoot enemies at the same time. If a car is nearly destroyed, there is a feature that allows the player to hijack nearby vehicles, similar to the Corse and Uncharted series.

Despite many Call of Duty fans dismissing last year’s Vanguard, the final The Fourth Reich mission was considered a favorite for the way it seamlessly switched between different team members’ perspectives. The idea comes to life during the Prison Break mission, where Task Force 141 team up to rescue a captured Colonel Alejandro Vargas. Once he’s released, the game makes a subtle callback to Modern Warfare 2019’s Embassy mission, where players control Vargas through security cameras.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s set pieces are more seat-to-edge thrills in line with summer Hollywood blockbusters than the more tense and grounded inspiration of its predecessor.

Activision

All Ghillied Up from the original 2007 Modern Warfare was the gold standard for Call of Duty stealth sequences, and Modern Warfare 2 not only raises the stakes, but dares to introduce some new concepts throughout Recon by Fire. make an attempt.

One of the longest missions in Call of Duty history, at around 45 minutes, there’s a lot of tension building towards the end. By the time players reach a fairly large base of operations, there are many ways to approach mission objectives in ways that are fresh to the series.

Another important feature is a set of new ways for water to react to the player. The aptly titled mission, Wetwork, in which players pick up enemies from a lake, does a great job driving some of the cat-and-mouse gameplay inspired by Sony’s Last of Us that Vanguard hinted at. It’s pretty cool to dive in to move, shoot enemies, and watch bullets penetrate the water before planning your next course of action.

In another nod to The Last of Us, Modern Warfare 2 introduces a crafting system for creating improvised weapons. It’s a key part of standout missions like Alone, which do an amazing job of empowering players with toolsets and movement handicaps.

Massive firefights and explosions are the hallmarks of Call of Duty’s single-player campaign. It’s nice to know that the slow, methodical moments are packed with a lot of excitement alongside fresh, player-focused experiments.

Activision

Call of Duty multiplayer is the meat that keeps players stuck long after the single-player campaign is over. This year’s installment takes that concept and expands it into one of the greatest hes in the history of the series, offering series staples like Team His Deathmatch and Domination, as well as some truly exciting new additions.

These include modes that utilize only third-person perspectives for the first time in the series, as well as Prisoner Rescue. Prisoner Rescue is like Capture the Flag, but with characters you can’t actually play. Regardless of which mode you choose, his multiplayer matches and maps are top notch. In-match performance is buttery smooth and killstreak building couldn’t be more satisfying. You can use.

There are also plenty of opportunities to customize both the playable operator and the gun through the modded gunsmith.Like the latest Call of Duty games before, each match determines the character’s rank level and the gun used during the match. improve. Aside from the various firearm mods that the player can acquire, leveling them up also unlocks new weapons. The cool thing is that many of the new maps also make use of new water physics and vehicle abilities.

Players looking to avoid competition can enjoy Spec Ops as a co-op extension to the Call of Duty single-player campaign. Some missions have players steal intel or eliminate targets with dynamically changing objectives. There is nothing more thrilling than coordinating attacks on your enemies as mission objectives are accomplished.

That doesn’t count other upcoming maps and modes that will be split between both free and Season Pass content in the future, including the highly anticipated Raid mode. There are dozens of hours you can put into player mode, and it’s almost overwhelming. And if you’re a fan of the wildly popular free-to-play battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone, you can link your Modern Warfare 2 progress to in-game items.

Great visual and audio design regardless of platform

Activision

For a multi-platform release across PC alongside current and past generation consoles, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looks spectacular in both single-player and multiplayer. There’s no better example than the photorealistic and viral Tradecraft mission set in Amsterdam.

Everything from the characters and art design to the lighting is top notch. Plus, with the water simulation system implemented via his latest IW engine, the water details in missions like Wetwork and Dark Room are simply amazing. Destructive action set pieces come to life with improved destructibility across different environments. Some missions, including Recon by Fire, take place in large open areas and keep the engine healthy.

Experiences on PS4 and Xbox One versions may vary due to limited system capabilities, but performance on PC and current generation consoles is excellent. There were no signs of slowdowns during single-player or multiplayer gameplay. As with the last Call of Duty release, PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can get his high 120 fps framerate. This is definitely useful for players looking for a competitive edge.

The sound design is a perfect match for the beautiful visuals. Players with high-quality gaming headsets or complex speaker setups can immerse themselves in all the explosions and gunshots that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. A beautiful character, in addition to his model, the cartel leading him on one of the most unique missions in the game. Some voice acting has been added.

Activision

Every angle of the single-player campaign oozes quality, but we did notice a few issues. Checkpoints can feel a bit misplaced, as objectives can be tackled in multiple ways during a mission.

This is noticeable in missions like Recon by Fire and Alone where you relaunch in front of an enemy platoon after you die, and it’s simply unfair. Considering both of these missions are pretty long, the checkpoints are already far away which makes things worse.

Activision

The grounding feel of the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot introduced a system to deal with collateral damage incurred during missions. Players received a letter grade for not shooting innocent civilians, adding a bit of replay value to the single-player campaign.

Despite some consequences from accidentally shooting innocent people, there are no acknowledgments or scores which are a bit disappointing. Replay value remains in finding and increasing difficulty. Given that multiplayer is the staple of the game, most Call of Duty campaigns are known for being short. However, it would have been nice to have something similar to the side his missions offered in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War.

Activision

One of the fan favorites of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was Gunfight. A new mode at the time put him in a 2v2 match in a small arena until one of his on the team was destroyed. Each match started players with a random set of guns. It was a fast-paced mode with a sense of tension that had never been seen before in the series.

Gunfight was the predecessor to Concentration Camp in Call of Duty Warzone. Unfortunately, it’s missing at launch, which is very disappointing. There are enough modes available, but it seems odd to remove a series-changing standout multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the best first-person shooter released this year and comes as a return to form. The single-player campaign features some of the most dynamic moments in the series’ history. Meanwhile, multiplayer options are so plentiful that it makes sense for Call of Duty to skip his 2023. If you’ve been disappointed by recent Call of Duty entries, now’s the time to jump back.

