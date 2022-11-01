Collaboration Key to NSWC Dahlgren Division Industry Day > Naval Sea Systems Command > Saved News Module





Fredericksburg, Virginia –

The Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium (NSTIC) Industry Day will take place on October 19th to host a forum that combines the Department of Defense and the Naval Surface Technology Community to discuss requirements, challenges in a unique collaborative environment with other tools. , and discussed new opportunities. Transaction Authority (OTA).

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) hosted the first NSTIC OTA Industry Day in person since 2019 and included a virtual environment in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The goal is to bring new ideas and faster prototyping in a more efficient way. The event kicked off with Commander’s Strategic Vision from Darren Barnes, NSWCDD’s Deputy Director of Engineering. According to Barnes, “OTAs are a large part of his NSWCDD portfolio and the growth from hosting Industry Days has been very beneficial.”

“Most of the members here today are partnering with the Department of Defense to advance the Navy’s surface technology and provide new ideas, technologies and capabilities to better support our fighter aircraft. It’s a traditional industrial company,” said Cindy Montrief, Lead Customer Advocate for NSWCDD.

Featured speakers at the NSTIC OTA Industry Day included NSTIC Executive Director Tom Kearney, NSWCDD Deputy Technical Director Darren Barnes, Naval Data Science Distinguished Scientist Dr. Jeffrey Solka, and Lead Customer Advocate Cindy Mr. Montrief and NSWCDD primary contact. From Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Division, Integrated Engagement Systems Division, Integrated Engagement Systems Division, Preparation and Training Systems Division.

“The NSWCDD team is a really fascinating group,” says Kearny. “Today’s consortium can really benefit our combatants and increase the value of the military hardware they need.”

During the event, 126 attendees from 85 different companies will participate in high-profile topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced sensor systems, launcher and projectile systems, directed energy science and engineering. I listened to the topic. Considering the thinking on these topics, Burns emphasized: As we voice our needs, we get a better commitment from our sponsors to fund each of our needs statements. This is important for our industry partners. “

Technical discussions between government and consortium members are highly encouraged. Solka from NSWCDD. “AI and ML are providing highly disruptive capabilities for the future and we are very interested in working with members of Industry Day.”

During the afternoon session, delegates met with NSWCDD Technical Area Managers and personnel to discuss features, ideas, and technologies that will help provide naval fighter support to the fleet and future fleets.

NSWCDD has so far won 48 projects with 19 pending. NSWCDD will continue to host its annual NSTIC OTA Industry Day event as an open communication platform for industry partners and the workforce to further collaborate and develop the Navy’s combat capabilities.

