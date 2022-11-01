Idaho Farmers Talk Technology, Talent, and the Environment in Changing Times





BoiseDev Full Coverage

Farming is a tried and true American way of life, but that doesn’t mean innovation isn’t a big part of the agricultural industry.

On Friday, agricultural industry leaders, Bitcoin miners, elected officials and technology leaders hosted an environmental innovation summit at the Arid Club in conjunction with Entrepreneur Week in Boise. The half-day event included panel discussions on cryptocurrencies, the future of agriculture, and energy in Idaho.

Two panels at the event focused on the future of agriculture and how technology can be used to make agriculture sustainable for both farmers and soil health.

How can technology be used in agriculture?

In the first panel discussion of the day, participants were Ehsan Soltan, founder and CEO of Rupert-based agricultural technology company Soiltech Wireless, and founder and first-generation Agricultural Advisory firm Root Agricultural Advisory. We heard from Skye Root, Russell Schiermeier, a farmer in Bruno.

The three spoke about the role of technology in agriculture and how companies need to align with what farmers need to succeed, rather than trying to impose expensive technology. Soltan, who makes wireless sensors that provide growers with data on soil moisture, said that to be successful in the market, new technology must be made available.

“It’s not because farmers aren’t smart, it’s because they don’t have time,” he said. “It has to be affordable so they can actually buy it so they can make a profit on the producers. It’s not possible.” Panelists discuss the future of agriculture and technology. Photo: Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Schiermeier said the technology will allow him to continue his surgery. Consolidation has made farms bigger and labor harder to find, so technology is a way to fill that gap and become more efficient over time.

“Labor is a difficult subject,” he said. “It would be easier if we were in Boise, where the[labor force]pool is.

Root said the cost of technology creates a gap between farmers who can afford innovative new tools and those who cannot. And as agriculture becomes more complex, farms with deeper pockets will increasingly start to dominate the industry. He said we need to find ways to share information about innovations, instead of just sharing them.

“The reality is that today we have a lot of fragmented information when it comes to bringing technology into a holistic platform.In 10 years, this conversation will be more integrated, using water and labor and tractors. We hope to be able to do it. There are places where we can do raw material and seed varieties and soil tests and have one platform where we can monitor this incremental improvement on the farm,” he said.

Movement towards regenerative agriculture

Without investing in soil, you can’t keep your farm healthy for decades.

Another panel at the Environmental Summit, joined by three farmers who have built their businesses around regenerative agriculture, took a more holistic view of food and livestock farming and focused on sound ecology to make farms sustainable. created a system.

Debra Bruner and her husband, Kyle, used to run large farming operations in Texas and Wyoming, but as they got older they wanted a smaller farm with an emphasis on relationship building. . When they bought 10 acres of land in Idaho, it was vacant. The ground was dry and overgrown with weeds. But they’ve seen the land come to life using a regeneration process that rotates cows, chicken, and other products.

“For me and my husband, we are very passionate about land equality and what we bring to the table for our consumers as well as ourselves, and creating a wildlife friendly environment.” She said. “There are more raptors and birds, but they weren’t there when we moved there. You know we’re building habitats.” Discuss agriculture. Photo: Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Diana Gooding, vice president of Gooding Farms near Wilder, says her family has been farming on their property since the 1940s, with an emphasis on hops, but over time the land has grown. You said you lost so many nutrients and struggled to deliver a good product. To save the farm, Gooding has entered the “10-pound extremes” of regenerative agriculture by taking her livestock and starting to rotate the land and rebuild its nutrients, she said. rice field.

Now they’re slowly trying to heal the land, reduce their dependence on fertilizers, and rebuild parts of the overly commoditized food system.

“We learned a lot and really appreciate that it’s called regenerative agriculture instead of sustainable agriculture. Who really wants to keep a broken system going?” she said. I was. “We want to improve and have an additive mindset, not a subtractive one.”

Liz and Sean Cunningham, ranchers from Oregon’s Jordan Valley, have been committed to regenerative farming on their land for years and are rapidly expanding their direct-to-consumer meat business. I am growing. Their business grew rapidly after the outbreak of COVID-19, with consumers taking a renewed interest in where their food came from and how they could connect with farmers.

As part of growing its business and investing in local foods, Cunninghams purchased Cliffs Country Market in Caldwell to offer more whole foods to its customers.

“It’s a very small family run grocery store and most of the customers have been going there for the last 20 or 30 years and it was meant to learn where their food is coming from, so that’s really important.” I felt that,” said Liz Cunningham. “Everybody in the area knew the store and knew it was going out of business. We felt it was important to have a small store that wasn’t swayed by these giant corporations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boisedev.com/news/2022/11/01/idaho-farming-innovation/

