Toyota reports declining quarterly profit amid chip crunch.Tech Talk & Innovation





TOKYO (AP) Toyota said on Tuesday that a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from the yen’s depreciation, pushing its profits down 31% in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit for the quarter through September was 434 billion yen ($2.9 billion), down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.

The company, which makes Camry sedans, Prius hybrids and Lexus luxury models, said it faces many challenges, including rising interest rates, rising material costs and exchange rate fluctuations. Semiconductor shortages, the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai and the floods in South Africa also had a small impact on earnings.

The global automotive industry has been plagued by supply chain crises for some time due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers waiting for their cars. Chief executive Masahiro Yamamoto told reporters that they are working to deliver it as soon as possible.

Quarterly sales increased 22% to ¥9.2 trillion ($63.0 billion) from ¥7.5 trillion in the same period last year.

Toyota’s revenue increased by 565 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in the first half of its April-March fiscal year, the company said, thanks to the favorable impact of the weaker yen.

A weaker yen boosts the value of yen-converted overseas earnings for Japanese exporters like Toyota, boosting their earnings. The US dollar, which traded at around 110 yen a year ago, is now close to 150 yen.

Toyota has cut its full-year vehicle production forecast to 9.2 million from a previous estimate of 9.7 million.

Toyota sold 2.6 million vehicles worldwide in the July-September period, up from 2.5 million in the same period last year.

10.4 million vehicles are expected to be sold in the current financial year, down from 10.7 million previously expected to be sold worldwide.

The latest target is still ahead of Toyota’s 10.38 million vehicles sold last year. Consolidated sales volume includes Daihatsu, Hino, Lexus and Toyota vehicles.

Jun Nagata, Toyota’s chief communications officer, said inflationary pressures have prompted Toyota to review model prices on a region-by-region basis. However, I have the impression that some of the long-selling models in Japan and the United States are very popular with customers, and the prices are reasonable. So the higher costs cannot be passed on to the buyer, he said.

Toyota has not changed its full-year profit forecast of 2.3 trillion yen ($15.6 billion) from its previous forecast. Toyota’s profit last year exceeded 2.8 trillion yen.

