Google Hangouts is finally ready to die

Google is almost ready for Hangouts’ famously long death, asking users not to look back as they take to Google Chat. So much time wasted by the tech giant to make an all-in-one dedicated calling and messaging app work within its vast suite of native apps.

You’ll see a message in your Google Hangouts web app message that your organization has been upgraded to Chat. Starting November 1, 2022, Hangouts on the web will automatically redirect to Chat on the web. According to the company’s post about the switch, all messages and contacts should automatically migrate to the new system.

Still, some messages aren’t ported and Google tells users that they should use Google Takeout to export these conversations. Otherwise, all data will be lost in 2023 when the platform becomes completely non-functional. It’s been a long, hard road to get here. Google has mentioned multiple times that Hangouts will be deprecated.

Still, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. In 2021, the company opened up his suite of Workspace apps to all users. This included requests for Hangouts users to switch to Chat. Of course, at some point the company had to stop asking users to switch and mandate the change instead. Earlier this year, Google began encouraging users to move to Chat. Since then, he has forced users to move to other messaging apps while declaring his final death date to be November 1, 2022.

Chat should be much more like Slack in functionality, but it lacks many of the hot features that make many of the popular platforms so easy to use right now. , you can respond to other people’s posts with emojis, but chat doesn’t let you search inside documents like you can in Slack search.

Google’s other messaging app, Google Messages, is explicitly trying to copy iMessage with features like voice message transcription for Android users only. Apparently, the only way to combat walled gardens is to build more walled gardens.

Hangouts began as a poor Google+ feature, initially codenamed Babel, but became a standalone app in 2013, with the company importing features from previous messaging apps such as Google Talk and Google+ Messenger. started. We’ve combined SMS messaging and Google Voice all in one app.

Despite Hangouts having 5 billion installs on the Play Store, the company’s messaging strategy seems cursed. In the years that followed, it seems to have overturned the idea of ​​an all-in-one app, asking users to use Messenger for her SMS and later installing it. The ill-fated Allo and Duo apps on Pixel phones. Guess which app wasn’t pre-installed? If you thought it was Hangouts, you’re right.

To make matters worse, Google routinely fails to compete with Apple’s iMessage. So one of the biggest competitors in the app space, he regularly complains about facilitating cross-OS feature messaging. Earlier this year, Google senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer pleaded with Apple to adopt standards for rich communication services. This will prevent iMessage users from seeing the dreaded green box. its rival.

