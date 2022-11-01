GNC Promotes Rachel Jones to Executive Leadership Role and Invests in Innovation





GNC Names Nearly 20-Year Veteran as Senior Vice President, Chief Product Innovation and Scientific Officer

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — All GNC products are researched, reviewed, and brought to market by an in-house expert team of researchers, scientists, nutritionists and nutritionists. The company is made up of a dedicated group of professionals dedicated to their passion for innovation, leadership and being part of an organization of creators. And GNC doubles down on consumer-centric innovation with the promotion of Rachel Jones, MS, and RDN. A veteran of nearly 20 years at GNC, Jones has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer, responsible for upholding the company’s innovation standards since 1935.

Rachel Jones Senior Vice President, Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer at GNC

At the forefront of GNC’s commitment to enriching the lives of consumers, Jones oversees a cross-functional associate group of 40, as well as eminent researchers, scientists, toxicologists, statisticians, academics and national It is a strategic partner and plays a key role in driving the company’s commitment to innovation. Products backed by science and a consumer-centric mindset. Under her leadership, she has built an industry-leading integrated product innovation function that includes product design and development, product brand strategy, and scientific problem functions.

“Rachel is one of GNC’s most influential leaders. Her role naturally lends itself to cross-disciplinary collaboration, but her team-first mindset helps us achieve our goals and keep our communities strong. You can build ‘GNC. “Elevating her to this position creates an even deeper connection between our products, our consumers and our business strategy so we can help more people live well. I know and am proud to know that is the right person for this role at a critical inflection point in our business.Call her part of the GNC team.”

Jones joined GNC in 2004 as a project manager for the innovation, research and development team. Over her 12+ years in that department, she has contributed to or led the development of over 2,000 of her GNC branded products. She then moved to the company’s International She Group, where she brings a global perspective to brands, products and services in approximately 65 countries. After her five years in an international team, she transitioned into a leadership role shaping the company-wide product innovation vision.

Yong Kai Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of GNC, said: “Rachel’s leadership has enabled us to build a strong internal team and identify and work with key external partners to deliver innovative products. We will continue to drive our people-centric brand and product roadmap, and are testing and exploring ways to move the market forward.”

In his new role as Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer, Jones will enhance GNC’s unique market position while enabling the company’s investments in innovation across four key areas:

Product Design and Development Create and manage global innovation roadmaps while leading the development, research and testing processes to inform over 20 private label products. Product Brand Strategy Foster an influential positioning strategy for your product brands, including this year’s Concept X, one of the largest launches in recent GNC history. Scientific Affairs Leads a team of technical experts responsible for ensuring the safety and efficacy of ingredients, technologies and formulations. GNCX Innovation Directs his efforts at GNC’s internal processes designed to rapidly engage with consumers and deliver market-leading innovation through new brands and product trials.

Throughout her career, Jones has established herself as a trusted expert within GNC’s four walls and throughout the health and wellness industry. She has participated in over 35 clinical studies of her GNC formulations in multivitamins, protein, weight management and sports nutrition and has been published in prestigious publications such as QVC, Bustle, Insider, National Strength and Conditioning Conference and It is also featured at events.

“We are excited to take on the opportunities that exist for GNC as a business today and prepare us for continued success in the future,” said Jones. “We continue to identify new products and opportunities to fulfill our mission to live well through industry-leading products and ingredients that help consumers reach their goals.”

A former Division 1 cross-country athlete, Jones has been deeply involved in the category, including as a member of both the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Diet Organization, as well as involvement across local and state nutrition and diet groups. I’m here. She also serves on the Advisory Board of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was previously recognized as the Dietitian of the Year by the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

For more information on GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNCGNC GNCGNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions that consumers need to live strong, healthy and fit.

The brand reaches consumers around the world by offering products and services through company-owned retail stores, national and international franchise stores, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships around the world. GNC’s diverse multi-channel business model spans the globe, making it a well-known and trusted brand. GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio through a combination of outstanding technological innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network. www.gnc.com.

