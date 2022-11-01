Waymo expands robo-taxis rides to Phoenix Airport amid self-driving tech chaos





Waymo’s robo-taxis will begin picking up passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this week.

Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving technology unit, has announced that it will expand its Waymo One robo-taxis service on the Phoenix, Arizona subway to the city’s busiest airports. The move comes at a time of upheaval in the self-driving car industry.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company says that starting today, a limited group of trusted testers registered with its network will welcome electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs to its Phoenix fleet around the clock. said. Rides are now available between downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport, and Waymo is also working with the airport to bring passengers to his 44th Street light rail station, about two miles away. A backup human safety driver will be at the wheel when the service launches, but is expected to be removed in the coming weeks, according to the company’s blog post.

Waymo employees are already using robo-taxis to access airports, and expanding access to some members of the public is aimed at improving the service before rolling it out more widely. said the company.

The expansion of airport services in Phoenix comes after Waymo said last month that it launched a self-driving service in Los Angeles and is also preparing to begin transporting passengers in San Francisco. The company has been offering fully autonomous vehicles that do not require a human driver outside of Phoenix since 2020, and has focused on expanding commercial activity across the sprawling city.

Waymos’ gradual expansion comes at a time when the prospects for self-driving companies are bleak and the drive to fully automate vehicles without a human at the wheel is an increasingly costly and long-term challenge. increase. On Monday, TuSimple, his Waymo rival in self-driving trucking, fired Xiaodi Hou, the company’s co-founder, CEO, chairman and technology architect. This comes after news reports that Hou is under investigation for improper funding and technology transfer to a Chinese startup. Hou has denied doing anything inappropriate, and TuSimple says the move was not the result of media reports.

Last week, Ford and Volkswagen announced they would stop funding Argo AI. Argo AI is a promising self-driving technology company that has raised more than $3 billion, and it will take years to see a return on that investment.

Waymos’ biggest competitor in the robotaxi space is General Motors-backed Cruise, which operates a limited service in San Francisco. Amazon’s Zoox; and Motional, a Hyundai-backed self-driving tech startup.

