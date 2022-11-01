Another Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update on October 28th?





Some SEOs are aware of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update on or around October 28th, and sites hit by the unconfirmed October 13th update and the October spam update (among others) , I’m noticing big fluctuations in terms of Google rankings and traffic. .

Glenn Gabe shared on Twitter a number of charts documenting some of the biggest publishers based in the UK and other countries that showed big swings on October 28th after being hit by previous updates. These charts are:

And there are some other sites that see a lot of movement based on the 10/28 update. It was also heavily impacted by the broad core update in September. I’m still digging in, but here’s a BIG headsup that something important was revealed on October 28th. stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/TbG7gUs8Vr

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 31, 2022

And now we’re hearing that it’s back to normal after being hit by the October spam update. This was the first site affected by the broad core update in September, then stagnated with spam updates, but started to recover with the October 28th update. This is crazy stuff… pic.twitter.com/6z0KDbPPiV

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 31, 2022

As other SEOs point out:

Yes, anonymized screenshots are fine: pic.twitter.com/NVNdGlroux

Barry Adams (@badams) October 31, 2022

Yes, I have also noticed that some French publishers have partially recovered.

Kevin Monier (@Kevin_Monier) October 31, 2022

look at the same thing. Big change https://t.co/3G2fM48tWF

Taylor Kurtz (@RealTaylorKurtz) October 31, 2022

WSJ, CNN, and Bloomberg all saw significant drops in the Sept Core Update, but appear to be recovering in the last few days. pic.twitter.com/1hXylwn7fd

— Lily Ray (@lilyraynyc) October 31, 2022

Oddly enough, the overall chatter within the SEO community around October 28th was pretty light. On the WebmasterWorld forums he saw one mention of the October 28th update, but that’s it. That SEO said, “I saw a change on the 28th. You can tell they’re based in the UK region by how they wrote their behavior, another of his WebmasterWorld threads mentions SEO. The nature of this rise is truly amazing (for the size of the site). Everything that Google released around 2010 seems to have been reverted yesterday 10/29.” In another post posted later on Monday, it said, “We had a decline on Friday and a very big hit on Sunday. And today it’s even worse.”

In the comments area here some people are talking about the change around October 28th.

what about tools?

RankRanger showed the highest volatility on mobile of all tools for the day.

Mozcast showed pretty warm weather.

Note that Semrush showed a small spike on the day, but switching to UK results alone didn’t make it any more volatile.

SERPmetrics show blips:

Algoroo is calm.

Advanced Web Rankings spiked a bit on the 28th, but not by much:

Accuranker was calm:

CognitiveSEO was calm on October 28th.

SERPwoo will show more on that day.

So, did anyone see anything on October 28th? Can you share?

Forum discussion on Twitter and WebmasterWorld.

