



Professor Chad Duty of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been named the next CEO of the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation. The appointment date is April 1, 2023.

He is Professor of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Biomedical Engineering at UT’s Tickle College of Engineering and Co-Faculty at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

We are excited about this opportunity to build on IACMI’s achievements over the last few years. We have an amazing team and outstanding partners who are pursuing highly innovative approaches to advanced composite materials that will help secure the future of American manufacturing.

IACMIThe Composites Institute is a community of over 130 members from industry, universities, national laboratories, federal, state and local government agencies that accelerate the design, manufacturing, innovation and workforce solutions of advanced composites to A cleaner, more sustainable, safer and more competitive American economy.

IACMI has over 20 years of research experience in advanced manufacturing across technologies such as thin film processing, printed electronics, solar energy and additive manufacturing of polymer composites. From 2004 until he joined UT in 2013, Duty served as his ORNL Research Scientist in the Materials Science and Technology Division. He started his career as a senior aeronautical engineer at Lockheed his Martin. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

We are delighted to have Chad as IACMI’s next CEO, said Maha Krishnamurthy, interim president of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation. UTRF is the sole corporate member of Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, the non-profit organization that operates IACMI. Chad’s strong background in advanced manufacturing research, technology management, strategic planning, industrial collaboration, and working with various stakeholders and funding agencies places Chad well-positioned to lead this organization in the future. says Krishnamurthy.

IACMI’s Chief Commercial Officer and interim CEO, Dale Brosius, will continue to lead the full day-to-day operations of the Institute until Duty takes over the CEO role. Brosius will continue in his role as CCO and Executive Director of the IACMI Consortium.

Since 2015, IACMI has managed over 60 industry-led collaborative technology projects with a combined R&D value of over $200 million, leading to the commercialization of at least 15 new products. Through this initiative, more than $400 million has been invested in an extensive system of open access facilities with large-scale demonstrations in eight states. IACMI has over 9,000 individuals engaged in composites training and STEM outreach, and over 100 college interns.

Through collaboration with industry, academia, and national laboratories, IACMI projects have demonstrated faster cycle times and lower costs for composites and structures, lower carbon strength, and improved recyclability of composites.

About IACMI The Composite Institute

IACMI is managed by Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a nonprofit organization founded by the University of Tennessee Research Foundation. His IACMI, the United States manufacturing agency, is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Advanced Manufacturing and key state and industry partners.

