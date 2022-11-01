Technation Launches Cybersecurity Task Force, Calls on Canadian Government to Recognize Cybersecurity as a National Security Issue





Taskforce has leaders from CGI, Cisco, eSentire, Darktrace, Infosys, Microsoft and SkyHive.

Mississauga-based tech advocacy group Technation has created a new task force focused on addressing some of the cyber threats facing Canada.

A national technology industry association, the Cybersecurity Taskforce includes leaders from tech start-ups and more established companies such as CGI, Cisco, eSentire, Darktrace, Infosys, Microsoft, SkyHive, and more.

Technations’ new task force is chaired by Gary Miller, CGI’s Canadian Cybersecurity Vice President, and includes eSentire’s President and COO, J. Paul Haynes.

As noted by Technation, cyberattacks pose an increasing threat to national economies, public infrastructure, power grids, utilities and healthcare sectors. Under these circumstances, Technation has launched this task force to help identify and address challenges in Canada’s cybersecurity sector. This includes talent readiness and availability, cyber resilience for SMEs and municipalities, quantum computing, and emerging technology areas such as the Internet of Things. And 5G.

The Canadian government must recognize cybersecurity as a national security issue and do everything necessary to ensure cybercompliance in all industries, says Technation president and president of task force participation CEO Angela Mondou said: Mondou said the organization’s new task force intends to expand this important work and take action.

The launch of the Technation Task Force pledges C$875 million in the 2022 budget for cybersecurity and will transform the country’s cybersecurity sector, including introducing new legislation to strengthen Canada’s cyber resilience. It follows a number of recent commitments made by the Government of Canada to strengthen Last May, the federal government also announced plans to invest his $80 million in creating cybersecurity programs across Canada.

Locally, Technation had previously asked Ontario to provide more targeted spending and cybersecurity support. Alberta’s latest budget put approximately $500 million into technology, digital distribution, and cybersecurity operations. This includes supporting the creation of a new cybersecurity department to facilitate collaboration between public and private organizations. Quebec, meanwhile, recently allocated her $100 million to bolster its own cybersecurity, but British Columbia’s latest budget document made no mention of cybersecurity.

The launch of the Technation task force was announced by the CIO Strategic Council at Canada’s National Forum for Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Executive Technology Leaders, as part of efforts to secure Canada’s cyber workforce. It also comes months after outlining plans to establish national occupational standards for cybersecurity workers. qualified for the job.

Technation is a non-profit organization focused on connecting national technology sectors with governments, communities and global technology leaders. Formerly known as the Canadian Information Technology Association, Technation publicly endorses its technology company members and has a list of goals that include filling the tech talent pipeline.

This task force is delivered as part of Technations’ mission to ensure that government and industry players work together to define and execute a national cybersecurity strategy and build resilience nationwide.

Technations’ new task force is chaired by Gary Miller, CGI’s Canadian Vice President of Cybersecurity; J. Paul Haynes, President and COO of eSentire; David Masson, Director of Enterprise Security, Darktrace; It includes members of multinational technology companies and Canadian cybersecurity startups, such as Kevin Magee, Chief Security Officer of . .

The task force has been given four main goals. develop strategies to increase the national supply of qualified cybersecurity workers; educate individual Canadians and organizations on the need for cybersecurity awareness and preparedness; Help develop Canada’s digital economy into the future.

