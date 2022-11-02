Google Doodle Halloween Game 2022: How to Play





The Great Ghoul Duel, the latest festive Google Doodle game, is a spooky sequel to the 2018 Halloween Doodle

The Great Ghoul Duel is a brand new reissue of the 2018 Halloween Google Doodle and is available to play now. Players in Europe, the Americas, Australia and Southeast Asia can access his doodle through Google Cloud Platform. New versions of the game include more tricks and power-ups, new characters and maps.

The Great Ghoul Duel 2022

What is Halloween Google Doodle 2022

This year’s Halloween Doodle is The Great Ghoul Duel, the sequel to 2018’s Doodle and the site’s first multiplayer interactive game Doodle. Players from all over the world can join his team of four in a Capture the Flag style game.

In this game, teams compete to collect the most Spirit Flames and bring them back to their base within two minutes. The team with the most Spirit Flames collected at the end of the game wins.

How to play Halloween Google Doodle 2022

To start the game, go to the Google homepage and click Doodle. You can choose to play the tutorial or start the game. Play live with random players around the world or host your own games. If you choose to host the game, we will provide you with a link to share it with your friends so they can access the game.

The game has two teams of up to four players each, for a total of up to eight players. You can use the arrow keys or mouse to move your character around the map. The objective is to collect spirit flames by touching them.

Green team steals 8 spirit flames from purple team

You can steal Spirit Flames by connecting the tails of the opposing team’s players. To store the collected flames, return to the base with the flames and dash to collect more. You can get 10 Spirit Flames by touching a Mega Flame character.

During the game, you have the opportunity to get power-ups such as speed boosts, night vision, and magnetism by quickly returning to your base. There are also lots of achievements to unlock in some games.

read more

What achievements can be unlocked in The Great Ghoul Duel?

There are 16 achievements that can be unlocked after playing the game a few times.

Magician Top Hat – Collect the most Spirit Flames in a single game Fruit Fest – Steal the most Spirit Flames in a single game Toboggan Time – Collect the most Mega Flames in a game The Jolly Jester – 1,000 Spirits Horrible Wig to collect Flames – Otherworldly Antenna to collect 5,000 Spirit Flames – Deep Sea Tricorne to steal 250 Spirit Flames – Lantern o Jack to steal 1,000 Spirit Flames – Momo Thinking Cap to collect 10 Mega Flames – 30 Mega Flames Knights Helm of Honor – win 35 games Newbie Beanie – play 10 games Flower Topper – play 50 games Ordinary Unicorn – collect 150 spirits Witches Brim – 1 game Collect 200 Spirit Flames in Royal Crown – Collect the most Spirit Flames in 5 consecutive games

How can I access the Google Doodle game?

The Great Ghoul Duel was on Google’s homepage during Halloween, but was removed on November 1st. However, you can still access the game on his doodle archive on Google, where you can also find his previous doodles and interactive games.

