17 CSUs Receive More Than $2 Million To Support Equity And Innovation In Education This Award Is Part Of CSUN’s Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub Initiative With Apple





As part of the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub (EIH) CSU-wide initiative, 17 California State University HSI Community Grant finalists were announced today. Grant recipients were selected on the basis of their proposal to promote equity and innovation in education.

Finalists will raise a total of $2 million to support efforts that inspire the next generation of creators and innovators to pursue in-demand careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and the creative and technology industries. receive more than

Erika D. Beck, president of California State University, Northridge, home of the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub, said that as an institution, we have the potential to truly impact how we meet the needs of tomorrow’s industries. says there is. Today’s investment in innovative programming supports educational equity for minorized and underserved groups in HSI’s Latino, Black, APIDA (Asian and Pacific Islander Desi-American) and Indigenous communities. Enables a rich and diverse range of student possibilities with specialized lenses that focus. Build community and increase opportunities for every student to become a leader in their field.

A bold call comes with a bold vision. I am proud to work with my colleagues at CSU to lead the country in this effort,” said Beck.

Amanda Quintero, President Beck’s Senior Advisor for Inclusive Excellence and Equity Innovation Officer for the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub, said campus faculty across the CSU system are working across disciplines and activating diverse talent. , technology and collaboration with educational, community and industry partners to build a more inclusive workforce.

According to Quintero, the reaction has been amazing. Those chosen will activate student brilliance throughout CSU.

The grants announced today, made possible by financial support from Apple, will support local efforts throughout California. Each of the 17 grant recipients will receive $64,000 to $150,000 for work scheduled to begin on November 1st.

Through its partnership with CSUN to launch the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub, Apple is committed to providing innovative learning and career opportunities to students at Hispanic institutions across the country. said Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Social Initiatives. We are excited to support the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and creators with these grants.

The awarding of the CSU HSI Community Grants is the first of three initiatives to be launched as part of EIH. CSUN’s EIH is a public-private partnership with Apple, which provided his $25 million investment as part of the Racial Equality and Justice Initiative (REJI).

Full list of winners:

$150,000 for STEM peer coaching at Chico State University $136,989 to communicate your potential at CSU Channel Islands $64,460 to serve black students at CSU Channel Islands $122,507 to serve black students at CSU Channel Islands $113,158 Theater New Works at CSU Fullerton $113,158 Inspire and engage children and families through CSU Fullerton’s innovative practices $134,599 CSU Fullerton Biomanufacturing Workforce Training for Students in Historically Underserved Communities $150,000 to the Program $150,000 to the Long Beach Data Science Learning Community at CSU Long Beach $150,000 to Apple Scholars Under Graduate Research Program at CSU Monterey Bay $149,972 to the Inclusive Tech Hub at CSU Northridge From Prison to Computer Science Careers: Creation a Pipeline for For Forly Concrated Peoples at CSU Northridge $137,500 for Climate Action Leadership Pathway Project at CSU Northridge $137,500 at CSU San Ma $137,500 rcos for Excelencia Project at CSU San Marcos $149,981 for Warrior Fab Lab at CSU Stanislaus $103,154 Hydrology Learning Community at San Diego State University to $92,394 San Francisco State University Group

A higher education institution is classified as a Hispanic Service Institution (HSI) if at least 25% of its full-time undergraduate enrollment is Latino and at least half of the institution’s students are low-income. Twenty-one of the 23 CSU campuses met these criteria and were eligible to apply for the CSU HSI Community Grant. Each year, CSUN is named a national leader in awarding degrees to Latino students, with more than 20,000 campuses identifying approximately 38,000 students enrolled as Latinx last fall.

