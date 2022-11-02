Google Workspaces: Google increases workspace personal account storage from 15 GB to 1 TB: Learn more





In the age of information technology, having adequate storage space, whether physical or in the cloud, has become imperative. A large number of files, emails, photos, and videos continue to grow and require more storage. Now his tech giant Google has announced that it has increased storage limits per individual account. Google Workspace personal account storage increased to 1 TB.

In a blog post, the tech company revealed that the process of upgrading accounts to 1 TB of secure cloud storage is fully automated. When Google rolls out a new upgrade, all Google users will automatically update their standard 15 GB storage to 1 TB. Users can add up to 100 different formats to Google Drive, including CAD files, PDFs and various image formats.

All Google Workspace Individual accounts will soon receive 1 TB of secure cloud storage. No need to lift a finger to get upgraded storage. When we roll this out, all accounts will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB. Read our blog post.

Google has also made it easier for users to edit and co-author Microsoft Office files as they no longer need to convert them. The tech giant has also beefed up its built-in protections against spam, malware, and ransomware.

The tech giant also introduced to Google Workspace the ability for users to add mail merge tags to send multiple emails at once. And these allow recipients to receive uniquely crafted emails from senders. An unsubscribe link is also included.

Google Workspace personal accounts have expanded to more countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Argentina, and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Google says it will soon roll out Google Meet across multiple platforms, including Zoom. Both Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices allow you to join a Google Meet meeting directly from your Zoom Room or Google Meet device’s calendar by entering the meeting code.

