USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant • St. Pete Catalyst





Officials at the University of South Florida and the St. Petersburg Innovation District want to secure “transformative” funding to use the region’s coastal expertise to create a powerful economic engine.

Dr. Steve Murrowski, Director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies, University of Marine Science, St. Petersburg campus, and Allison Barlow, Executive Director of the Innovation District, are spearheading the process. They told Catalyst that the area would be a great fit for him to win a $160 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant in his decade.

The funding is part of NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines initiative. According to its website, the program will catalyze and foster innovation ecosystems to advance critical technologies and meet national challenges in the face of global competition.

“This is completely transformative,” says Barlow. “It will also connect the entire region and act as a national thought leader on emerging blue economy topics.

Barlow believes that their established base of experience and knowledge makes their proposals stand out from other applications. She noted that the USFSP, government researchers, and the private sector in St. Petersburg had been collaborating on traditional blue economy initiatives long before the Innovation District was officially launched.

Traditional blue economies include fishing, tourism and maritime transport. The latest iteration is using improved ocean data collection, analysis and dissemination to drive financial growth and address societal challenges.

“It’s a place that brings together technical experts and combines them with our deep expertise in marine science,” explains Barlow. “There are many applications and uses that people are unaware of.”

Murawski said the organization will soon submit a letter of intent, with full proposals expected to be submitted by 18 January. He and Barlow now hope to mobilize community support by starting a presentation to the St. Petersburg Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Mrawski said he plans to step up his proposal from now until the holidays to help the NSF recognize that we’ve grabbed a tiger’s tail.

He explained that the program’s overarching goal is to help the United States regain its position as a world leader in producing technological innovations that drive economic growth. researchers have identified Tampa Bay as one of the metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) most likely to energize the next technological revolution.

“It’s certainly the highest ranked MSA in Florida,” he added. “And it is the highest ranked coastal MSA in the United States.

I think what Allison has done with the Innovation District epitomizes what the National Science Foundation is looking for.

Experts expect the ocean economy to double its current valuation to $3 trillion by 2030, according to a copy of the presentation. A tenth of the world’s livelihood depends on fishing, and the company says he ships 80% of all international goods across the world’s oceans.

Barlow explained that endorsements from local politicians and business leaders show that everyone recognizes the importance of where they live in Florida.

“The fact that we are a huge peninsula of peninsulas,” she said. “And all of these issues that this engine addresses are very important, not just to us, but to our lives.”

Barlow referred to St. Pete-based Neptune Flood and its efforts to change the flood insurance paradigm and wondered what could be achieved with better ocean data, especially offshore. Involving local business leaders allows stakeholders to think creatively about the program’s potential, he said.

Murawski and Barlow note that the grant will not be used to construct new proposed projects, such as the USFSP’s Environmental and Ocean Science Research and Education Facility (EOS) or the second building of the Barlows Maritime and Defense Technology Hub. Did. Instead, they said, they complement the research and programming emanating from those buildings and the area.

According to Murawski, it will add more leverage.It will only make building and working on the academic side more imperative.

He explains that the NSF grant process typically takes about six months, and expects a team from the foundation to visit the site because of the size of the funding.

Barlow said she hopes key partners will submit letters of cooperation and communicated her willingness to speak to business and organizational leaders she feels she can offer. , she said, could implement ideas in various stages.

Including historically underserved communities is also a priority for NSF, Murawski said. He wants to “incubate and accelerate” all the great ideas while developing training programs specifically for these groups. This could include funding pitch competitions, he said.

With a budget of $160 million, Murawski expects about 100 applicants nationwide to compete fiercely for the grant. But he believes the USFSP and the Innovation District are well positioned to win.

I’d be shocked if they didn’t take us seriously about this. mosquito?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stpetecatalyst.com/usf-innovation-district-vie-for-160-million-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos