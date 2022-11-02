everything we know so far





The Google Pixel 6a has established itself as one of the best budget Android smartphones of 2022 thanks to its powerful hardware, excellent camera and excellent construction. Anyone looking for an affordable phone with power that rivals flagships can’t go wrong with Google’s latest offering.

As you can imagine, next year’s Pixel 7a could take inspiration from this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s latest flagship device is the best yet, setting the next A-series device a budget home run. Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 7a so far.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Google Pixel 7a: Design and specs

Just as the Pixel 6a mimicked the Pixel 6, the rough strokes of the Pixel 7a’s design are expected to mimic the Pixel 7, but there are some surprising rumors flying about the design.

We’ve heard rumors about an upcoming Pixel device codenamed Lynx. Early words hinted at his high-end member of the Pixel 7 family, but now it looks like the Pixel 7a. Some significant premature rumors didn’t help the confusion either. As the tipper’s Digital Chat Station reported, the Pixel 7a may have used a ceramic body, making it his first Pixel device to do so. This is a significant upgrade, and not just for previous A-series models that relied on plastic bodies. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro use glossy glass instead of ceramic. Google has confirmed that his Pixel tablet will feature a nano-ceramic body at Made By Google 2022, so we have good reason to believe these reports.

The same source claimed Lynx would use a Tensor G2 processor, a 50MP camera with a periscope lens, and a hole punch screen. The Pixel 6a has the first-generation Tensor CPU that debuted in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so the inclusion of Tensor G2 is something to expect in the Pixel 7a. It also revealed that the 7a will support wireless charging. Wireless charging is a low-power 5W chip suitable for charging earbud cases.

In fact, if the Pixel 7a is this “Lynx” device you hear so often, it appears to use a Qualcomm branded modem. This is a big change from the controversial Samsung modems of the last two Pixel generations, and combined with the ceramic build, it could be an even better option than the plain Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a: camera

9to5Google recently confirmed some of the rumors we heard about the Pixel 7a’s camera this summer. The 50MP camera sensor is the same Samsung GN1 found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A Sony IMX787 64MP sensor for telephoto and a Sony IMX712 for ultra-wide (duplicated on the front for selfies) round out the Pixel 7a’s camera arrangement. It’s meant to have, and it’s still very good in 2022.

This also marks a transition from the Pixel 6a, which used hardware dating back to the Pixel 3. It’s common for Google to rely on older sensors and then let the processing magic do a lot of the work, but the Pixel 6 is a step ahead of the previous generation in our camera tests and we’ll see where this goes I’m looking forward to it.

Google Pixel 7a: price and release date

No credible rumors have surfaced yet, but we can make an educated guess about these details. , decided to ease the burden on the wallet. If they follow this trend with the Pixel 7a, we can expect a $449 / £399 price tag. is showing.

Google released the Pixel 6a in July 2022 and the Pixel 5a in August 2021. If this pattern continues, we can expect a significant wait for the Pixel 7a to hit store shelves. However, Google’s tendency to leak all the details of its upcoming devices means we probably know everything about the Pixel 7 a month before this date, just a few months after the Pixel 6a. not yet, so it is too early to finalize the details.

Not ready to upgrade yet?

If you feel the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro are too expensive, the upcoming Pixel 7a might be just right for you. If it can keep the 6a affordable, it could be one of the best Android smartphones of 2023.

