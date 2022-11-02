Practice Interactive powers healthcare innovation across technology, wellness and supplements





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practice Interactive today announced the completion of a $9.5 million funding round. This will expand operations across all of the company’s businesses to meet the growing demands of customers and their customers on all fronts.

The company brings together subject matter experts to pave the way for the future of healthcare in three distinct business units.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Practice Interactive is a hotbed of industry pioneers with three core entities: Intiva Health, Nova Vita Wellness Centers and Gummi World. The group of companies creates forward-thinking solutions in software, clinical practice, and nutritional supplement manufacturing that offer a minimal-risk growth strategy under the healthcare umbrella.

Each entity is overseen by Practice Interactive headquarters with additional local management structures onsite to provide consistency and quality standards unmatched by competitors.

At Practice Interactive, we believe the healthcare industry needs transformation. We enable patients to seek wellness solutions tailored to their specific needs without the burden of healthcare administration, and empower consumers to access nutritional supplements with delivery methods and quality standards unmatched on the market. We are building a world where you can enjoy Founder of Practice Interactive Inc. COVID-19 has accelerated a shift in the importance of physical and mental health, moving it to the forefront of public awareness. Each company within the Practice Interactive group has recognized gaps in their respective industries and created relevant solutions that no one else offers.

Ready Doc is medical certification software developed by Intiva Health and the first to market within the Practice Interactive group. It is the first and only hashgraph-based medical authentication software that accelerates administrative workflows with the security of distributed ledger technology. This suite of capabilities will help healthcare professionals and facilities across the United States save time, increase revenue, and reduce the risk of non-compliance.

Outside the walls of institutions, public interest in self-care and wellness is growing rapidly. To meet an obvious need, Practice Interactive expanded into functional medicine with Nova Vita Wellness Centers and custom nutritional supplement manufacturing with Gummi World.

Practice Interactive opened two Nova Vita Wellness Centers in Texas, with several more planned in five more states in the coming months. Nova vita offers a new approach for patients to take a proactive rather than a passive attitude towards their health and wellness.

Using comprehensive lab panels, 3D body imaging, data-driven solutions, and extensive individual assessments, Nova Vita’s healthcare professionals have specialized hormones from the recently popular NAD+ infusion dubbed the Fountain of Youth. We offer personalized wellness solutions for each individual, from fitness and weight loss programs.

All services support and fill gaps in traditional medicine for treating the health of the whole body.

Unlike other wellness centers, Nova Vita offers psychedelic therapies for refractory mental health conditions and chronic pain through ketamine infusion therapy, offering a truly holistic approach to mind and body wellness. increase.

Gummy World Technology for nutritional supplement manufacturing includes doctors, pharmacists and nutritionists working with food scientists in charge of research and development to create products with premium nutritional ingredients backed by medicine.

Gummi World recently opened a new nutritional supplement facility in Chandler, Arizona. Designed from the ground up, this state-of-the-art, allergen-free facility is FDA registered and holds several quality certifications, including cGMP, USDA Organic, and Non-GMO. We specialize in manufacturing and packaging vitamin gummies, capsules, tinctures and powders. Offers over-the-counter sales opportunities. Gummi World’s expertise in facility planning, development and construction enables Gummi World’s clients to get premium nutritional supplements in a fraction of the time compared to industry standards from concept to commercialization.

As the world adapts and adjusts to life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advancements made by the Practice Interactive Inc. group of companies are at the forefront of future healthcare industry standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006030/en/Practice-Interactive-Bolsters-Healthcare-Innovation-Across-Tech-Wellness-Supplements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos