Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro gets first cash discount, dropping to $860 on Amazon





Amazon is now offering an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB Android smartphone in Snow for $859.59. Normally available for $899, we’re seeing the first cash discount for the new release since it hit the scene earlier this fall. Packed into an updated design that offers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, the Pixel 7 Pro stands out as Google’s most capable handset. will appear. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset. It centers around a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capability. All of this is powered by the new 2nd generation Tensor G2 chip complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We also analyze all the details in our launch coverage.

With the savings from the lead contract it’s always a good idea to get a case to protect that new handset. I’ve long been a fan of how this case offers extra protection without the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to offer it.

Then check out all the best Android app and game deals right now to load up on your new device. Remember it’s for sale. Below all the discounts we’ve seen since it launched earlier this year, the Pixel 6ai currently sits at $299 with a Google Tensor chip in tow. Saves you dollars. It may be the opposite of the flagship Pixel 7 Pro sold above, but it gets you into Android gaming for a much cheaper price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Features:

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best smartphone. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient and more secure with the best photo and video quality on a Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch smooth display makes everything incredibly immersive. It intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens and a 30x super-resolution zoom. An upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens enhances macro focus to capture details.

