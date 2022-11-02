Pushing the boundaries of the digital future of retail





All retailers recognize the importance of having a digital strategy that mobilizes the community around their brand and encourages customers to discover, buy, and talk about their products. But how has your digital strategy evolved following the pandemic? What can retailers do to effectively transform their operations in an ever-changing marketplace?

Valtech’s Executive Vice President of North America, Shannon Ryan, answered these and other questions in a recent conversation. From leveraging data to adopting composable architectures, there are many options for retailers to implement a successful digital strategy.

Valtech is a global business transformation company that delivers purposeful innovation, reimagining the customer journey and building new connected experiences in both digital and physical spaces. The company partners with some of the world’s leading brands such as LOral, Toyota, Volkswagen and P&G.

Gary Drenik: Digital strategy has been a key success factor for years. How have brands changed since the pandemic, especially after the e-commerce boom? Will a potential recession drive more digitalization in the retail industry?

Shannon Ryan: At the beginning of 2020, every retailer had a handbook, but by April or so that handbook was thrown out the window. The pandemic has sparked a new understanding among retailers of the terrifying reality that the world can speed up in an instant. It has created a need for executive-level muscle memory that pushes you to go fast, try new things, and be bold. It became a framework, and many management teams started their activities under it. We’ll see if this holds up through the recession.

We all know that technology brings efficiencies, optimizations, and streamlined costs to businesses, all of which are critically important during economic downturns. The question is, how quickly will we hit the recession compared to the time it takes to build some of these advanced digitization strategies for retailers. , can weather storms well.

Pandemic scrambling strategies are likely to continue if economic disruption hits early in 2023, and the question is how quickly retailers will respond. We found that Nike accelerated faster than its competitors during the pandemic. Nike had already spent significant time and resources on digital plumbing around technology and community.

It’s also important to recognize that most of the technology we’re talking about has existed in at least some form for the past 5-10 years. For example, buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) is not new. It is the lack of internal and external motivation that prevents companies from pursuing them.

Drenik: What digital strategies are retailers implementing to bring traffic back to in-person shopping? Can you give specific examples?

Ryan: A recent Prosper Insights & Analytics study showed that in-store shopping dropped significantly during the pandemic, but is slowly on the rise. 58% of adults said they shopped less in stores in October 2020, compared to 43% in October 2021 and 33% last month.

Prosper – Changing Shopping Behavior

Insights and analytics flourish

At the same time, the number of adults shopping online has remained consistently high over the past two years. Personal AI concierges, touch-free interfaces, virtual and mixed reality are some of the more common innovative technologies being used to keep customers coming to the store.

It is still unknown which technology will survive. But extended try-on in particular is here to stay because it pushes the boundaries of product discovery.When MAC realized it needed to deliver a more powerful and modern omnichannel experience, it turned to Valtech I turned it. Helped upgrade the virtual try-on (VTO) feature with AR. This allowed customers to quickly test different makeup looks, save their favorites, share with friends, and add to cart. This feature was a huge success.

Drenik: So the future of shopping is hybrid. How are retailers balancing the pent-up post-lockdown desire for in-person community and socialization with the growing need to go digital? What future-proofing technologies and architectures do you need to prepare for unpredictable change and stay ahead of your competitors?

Ryan: I think there’s a fundamental shift happening among retailers. Explore the difference between fulfillment and a customer walking into a store and knowing exactly what they need versus shopping in a place where the customer is more open to the experience. because it tries to Historically, most stores focused on inventory and transactions. Today, most brands don’t care where the transaction takes place. So I was starting to look at the purpose of brick and mortar stores in a different way. Your store should become a way to explore and discover new products. Advertising should essentially play the role that advertising has played historically. This changes the way brands think about physical locations and floor space.

Retail leadership teams must be bold enough to recognize that past measures of success, such as same-store transactions and revenue per square foot, no longer matter. At the same time, I think the community, socialization and collective experience that shopping brings will come back very lively. Before making technology decisions, retailers must first be ambitious, ask themselves what kind of experience they want to offer their customers, and understand what works.

The last few years have taught us that the future is unpredictable. Therefore, the ability to flexibly pivot around new experiences and opportunities will be one of the factors that separates the winners from the losers moving forward.

Drenik: In today’s complex commerce economy, how are businesses leveraging data to innovate the holistic customer experience? How can I help?

Ryan: Interesting. Because a couple of years ago, everyone was talking about building a data lake. Today it is a data-based or data-driven mindset. In other words, companies are beginning to realize that being able to collect data doesn’t make them inherently smarter.

Data is the foundation for building personalized experiences and ensuring highly relevant products for your customers. Valtech always encourages organizations to cultivate a growth hacking mindset. You’ll also learn strategies for quickly obtaining insights derived from data, turning them into experiments, and driving results on a battery of tests and optimizations where possible. Companies are just beginning to realize the value of this skill set.

Drenik: Why are we seeing more retailers adopting composable architecture into their commerce strategy?

Ryan: Brands are beginning to realize the importance of modern architecture when dealing with increased competition, unprecedented industry disruption, the need for continuous innovation, and especially the possibility of a recession.

The only answer to ambiguity is adaptability. Composable (Headless) is a set of philosophies and frameworks that go beyond technology. It is the ability to think in new, unstructured ways that gives you the flexibility to be more sensitive and agile to new technologies and opportunities.

Drenik: It was an honor to speak with Shannon. Thanks for sharing your insight. We look forward to keeping in touch as the retail industry continues to inevitably evolve.

