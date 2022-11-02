Transformation, Innovation and Citizenship: How Lenovo is Building a Positive Future





Even in uncertain times, technology remains a positive force with the potential to bridge the digital divide and unlock new possibilities for people around the world. Lenovo transforms the way we live and work with technology, delivering innovative end-to-end solutions that enrich our workplaces, cities and people’s lives every day.

Lenovos continues to invest in innovation and strengthens its commitment to research and development to change the way we live and work today and for years to come. These innovations must move forward in harmony with the planet and its people. That’s why we prioritize corporate citizenship, from our quest for net-zero emissions to our global philanthropy. From cities littered with edge computing cabinets that help prevent traffic accidents to cyberspace rooms where people interact with life-size objects on transparent screens, the whole way we think about computing is changing. The real and virtual worlds collide not metaphorically, but in a very real way.

At work, you can find new efficiencies through AI assistants and collaborate in virtual environments like the Metaverse with enterprise-optimized augmented reality. The objects you manipulate can be both real and virtual. For example, a digital twin of a turbine blade in a remote wind farm.

Lenovo’s innovations help redefine the way you work by defying expectations that the real world is ending and the virtual world is beginning.

The explosion of data around us means that computing devices alone cannot meet the computing needs of customers and society at large. That’s why Lenovo is bringing technology to the edge to improve computing access, from railroad sensors to augmented reality glasses in glamorous shopping arcades.

smarter city

In Barcelona, ​​a lone shopper peers through augmented reality glasses while a lone shopper from afar suggests fashion items to try at Boquera Market. At the same time, self-driving buses drive through the streets based on data collected from cameras around the city.

A smart city pilot project offers a vision of a future enabled by high-speed 5G connectivity and a network of ruggedized server cabinets that dot the streets. Devices typically communicate with data centers far away, but the cabinet (designed to withstand Barcelona’s summer temperatures) enables rapid localization services in everything from industry to education. increase.

Smart City projects show how true innovation can transform the lives of millions, improve road safety, boost tourism and pave the way for future innovation.

new way of working

Lenovos Cyber ​​Space blurs the line between reality and virtuality, empowering business leaders and teachers to deliver powerful messages anywhere.

Enterprise-grade XR devices like these are already paving the way for the future of the Metaverse, an open metaverse where technologies and ideas are freely traded and where barriers are broken down rather than built up.

Technologies such as cyberspace offer a vision of what the hybrid workplace of the future might look like: more human and more natural.

digital industry

Technology connects the physical and digital worlds, placing Internet of Things (IoT) sensors next to railroad tracks so engineers can make repairs faster while commuters sleep.

In one city, Lenovo revolutionized track repair to keep trains running on time. This technology could soon be exported worldwide.

In industry, Lenovo’s digital twin is already improving safety and productivity at a large steel plant in China, where cameras and sensors keep production on schedule and workers safe. I’m here.

IoT and AI will shape the workplace of the future, where engineers can visit sites remotely and teams can work more safely with more data and insights and collaborate with smart robots. .

sustainable vision

Technology and innovation should not exist only to increase productivity and create economic value. All of us on this planet share a responsibility to make the world a fairer and more accessible place and preserve it for future generations, and Lenovo takes that responsibility seriously.

Sustainable innovation requires a holistic view of all carbon impacts, from manufacturing to transportation.

Around the world, Lenovo is pioneering ways to improve sustainability, from the use of biofuels in its supply chain to green liquid cooling systems for computers such as MareNostrum 5 in Barcelona, ​​and new innovations in sustainable manufacturing. We are breaking ground.

A Lenovo factory under construction in Tianjin, China, is pushing the boundaries of low-carbon manufacturing with thousands of square meters of solar panels installed on site, as well as solar-powered street lights and trash cans on site. increase. Lenovo has also developed a low-temperature solder process that significantly reduces energy consumption, saving an estimated 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the past five years.

recreate the future

From smart cities to smart industry, from augmented reality to the metaverse, Lenovo’s innovation extends far beyond our devices to the workplace and the world around us. People expect computing to be utilities like water and electricity that are reliably available when needed. Technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and edge computing are helping to bring computing to new places to drive the future of sustainable innovation.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion global technology company, ranked 171 on the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people worldwide and adding thousands of employees in 180 markets every day. Serving millions of customers. Focused on a bold vision to bring smarter technology to everyone, Lenovo continues to grow as the world’s leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. have built success. This transformation and Lenovo’s world-changing innovations are building a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.lenovo.com and read the latest news on StoryHub.

