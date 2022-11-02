Why Google suspended payment policies in India





Following a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google suspended enforcement of a policy requiring app developers to use the Google Play billing system for in-app purchases. The company says it is exploring legal options so it can continue to invest in Android and Play. His previous deadline to comply with the tech giant’s policy was Oct. 31.

Following CCI’s recent ruling, we are suspending enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play’s billing system for purchases of digital goods and services by users in India, allowing us to review our legal options and continue to invest. Regarding Android and Play, Google said on its support page on Tuesday’s blog.

CCI order

The CCI last month passed two different orders and penalties against Google in two separate cases. One of these was that he fined the company Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant market position in regards to Play Store policies. Watchdog has issued a cease and desist order, directing technology companies to change their practices within defined timelines, including allowing mobile app developers to use third-party payment services in their app stores. did.

According to the CCI, Play Store policies require app developers to use the Google Play Billing System (GPB) exclusively and enforceably not only for accepting payments for apps and other digital products, but also for certain in-app purchases. must be used explicitly. In addition, app developers may not provide users with direct links within their apps to web pages that contain alternative payment methods or use language that encourages users to purchase digital items outside of their apps. you can’t.

If an app developer does not comply with the GPBS, they will not be allowed to list their app on the Play Store and will lose a huge pool of potential customers in the form of Android users. Mandating the use of his GPBS in paid apps and in-app purchases to access the Play Store is unilateral, arbitrary, and has no legitimate business interest. According to CCI, app developers are left without the unique option of using their preferred payment processor from the open market.

Earlier, antitrust regulators had fined Google Rs 133.8 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple categories related to the domestic Android mobile device ecosystem.

Google fails to enforce payment policies in India

In 2020, Google announced that it would implement in-app payment methods in India by September 2021, which led to a significant backlash from the industry, with Google abusing its dominance. Prominent Indian Internet entrepreneurs such as Paytms Vijay Shekhar Sharma and BharatMatrimonys Murugavel Janakiraman have expressed concerns about this to the IT Ministry, and as a result of pressure Google has had to postpone the implementation of the policy in India twice. I didn’t. And until October 2022.

Amid growing antitrust scrutiny of Google’s and Apple’s app store payment policies, Google announced in September that developers of non-gaming Android apps in several countries, including India, would be offered third-party payment options under a pilot project. announced that it will allow the provision of With these alternative payment systems, the developer gets his 15-30% service charge reduced by his 4%.

