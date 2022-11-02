You should update your Google Chrome browser now: here’s why.





Google Chrome is one of the most used internet browsers in the world. Browsers come with a lot of useful features for users. Most recently, Google issued a high severity warning to Chrome users. The tech giant warns of bugs that could harm users’ devices.

Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3723 exists in the wild, the company said in a blog post.

What is CVE-2022-3723?

CVE-2022-3723, reported by Avast security researchers, is a “type confusion” issue in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. An attacker can exploit a victim’s device type confusion error to execute arbitrary code that can gain access to a user’s system.

What should Chrome users do?

Google has released a fix, although they keep the details a big secret. The company has updated Google Chrome’s Stable channel to 107.0.5304.87 on Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.87/.88 on Windows. To protect your laptop from harmful bugs, we recommend updating to the latest version as soon as it is released. Google says it will roll out the update over the next few weeks or days.

We would also like to thank all the security researchers who worked with us to prevent security bugs from reaching the stable channel during the development cycle,” Google said in a blog post.

How do I update Google Chrome?

To update Google Chrome on your laptop, follow these steps:

Step 1 – Open Google Chrome on your computer

Step 2- Click on the 3 dots in the top right corner of the screen

Step 3 – From the Menu List[ヘルプ]hover over

Step 4- Here you will see About Google Chrome. Click.This will open a new webpage with details of the version of Chrome running on your device

Step 5 – If your version of Google Chrome is not the latest,[Google Chrome の更新]Options are displayed. Important: If you can’t find this button, you’re using the latest version.

Step 6 – Click Restart

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/you-need-to-update-google-chrome-browser-right-now-here-s-why-11667275238545.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos