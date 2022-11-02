AWS, Microsoft and Google Dominate Over 75% of Cloud Market





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive brief: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud grabbed him 76% of the US cloud market in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to a Synergy Research Group report Tuesday. Macroeconomic factors he said depressed quarterly revenue growth for the three hyperscalers, while enterprise cloud spending remained strong nationwide, up 30% year-over-year. The U.S. cloud infrastructure market remains strong compared to other parts of the world where inflation, a strong dollar impact, and other macroeconomic pressures have hit corporate spending hard. Global cloud spending is up only 24% year-over-year, according to a Synergy report Thursday. Dive Insight:

It was a bittersweet quarter for the Big 3 cloud service providers, but with one big upside.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google reported slowing revenue growth in their cloud divisions last week, but maintained or increased a generous portion of the cloud market at over $57 billion, up more than $11 billion year-on-year.

Together, hyperscalers secured two-thirds of global cloud spending, up from 61% last year.

According to John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group, AWS has 34% of the market, Microsoft Azure 21%, and Google Cloud 11%.

The dominance of the hyperscaler market was even more pronounced in the United States, which escaped the worst effects of inflation and the global macroeconomic contraction.

The main macro drag on US income was the strong dollar. Favorable exchange rates reduce foreign sales for companies reporting their financial statements in US currency. This dynamic should return to balance over time.

If the dollar starts to weaken, headwinds will become tailwinds, boosting growth, Dinsdale said. Even if the dollar continues to be strong for a long time, the year-on-year growth rate calculation standard will change, and the annual growth rate will gradually increase.

Synergy estimates that at constant exchange rates last year, global spending on cloud would have maintained a growth rate of over 30%.

Challenges remain for hyperscalers as inflation eats into corporate IT budgets and forces companies to cut spending.

Pay-as-you-go cloud purchases allow businesses to reduce their service infrastructure and software usage. Some companies may delay cloud deployments for a short period of time to cut budgets.

Dinsdale said economic pressures will cause such things to happen in the market. But these pressures will push other companies in the opposite direction as they look to reduce their CapEx investments and replace them with more variable costs.

In other words, the cloud’s OpEx model offers companies options to cut spending, but its inherent flexibility is one of the cloud’s big selling points, especially in a deteriorating economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ciodive.com/news/Hyperscalers-AWS-Microsoft-Google-cloud-market-dominance/635518/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos