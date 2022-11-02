Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejects its big new feature





New York CNN Business —

Spotify is about to give Apple a nice shot with coverage.

Music streamers are frustrated with Silicon Valley moguls, blaming the company for a controversy centered around the 30% App Store fee Apple charges for in-app digital service transactions.

We’re talking about this because it fully reflects Apple’s anti-competitive practices.

Here’s the backstory. Spotify (SPOT) simply refuses to split a whopping 30% of its business to Apple. That means you can’t sell audiobooks within your iOS app, which is the business the company is trying to get into. Instead, Spotify (SPOT) he came up with three workarounds. But they were all eventually rejected after App Store review, essentially forcing the company to give up on giving customers a way to buy audiobooks in its iOS app.

For anyone considering buying the book, the effect is clear. When an iOS user scrolls through Spotify’s audiobook library and taps a selection, the following message is displayed: Audiobooks cannot be purchased through the app. We know it’s not ideal. (Of course, Apple also sells audiobooks through preinstalled Apple Books.)

Spotify has no real means of forcing Apple to accept an app with audiobook workarounds, but it has used skirmishes to attack Apple in the media and have long been criticized by streamers at 30%. of in-app taxes. others. Recently, Spotify issued a blistering press release and participated in a lengthy article on the subject in the New York Times.

We believe it’s important that users, policy makers and competition authorities really understand what’s going on. It turned out that there was unanimous agreement.

Clarke said Spotify users may not understand why the audiobook experience on the iOS app is so cumbersome, so it’s important for the company to raise the issue with the press. One of the challenges with Apple’s rules, he said, is that they’ve effectively issued a ban on anyone talking about this within the app, and many users feel that the company goes back and forth with Apple. He added that he was not aware of the

Apple has not directly addressed Spotify’s PR campaign. The company told CNN, referring to a general statement about the controversy, in which it said there was no problem with the reader app adding audiobook content, but Spotify’s workaround, the in-app purchase method. said it was against the rules.

Spotify’s public war against Apple is part of a larger recent trend, with other big tech companies eyeing the iPhone maker. claimed to be safer. Google also hit Apple for refusing to play ball with his Android via text message.

And this kind of pressure campaign isn’t likely to go away anytime soon. Spotify said it plans to continue to publicly pressure Apple on the matter. Clark said he will continue to escalate the issue so that people understand the negative impact of Apple’s policies.

