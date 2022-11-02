How to track offline conversions from Google Ads





Many businesses may not fully understand the impact of advertising on sales if they only track conversions that occur directly on their website.

Instead of filling out a form, prospective customers can simply click an ad to pick up the phone and speak to a sales representative.

If your business has physical branches, shoppers may first find you in an ad and then visit in person to make a purchase.

In addition, privacy regulations and the following tracking challenges may limit the ability of pixel and cookie-based tracking to properly attribute conversions to advertising platforms.

No tracking setup will give you 100% clean data, but offline conversion tracking can help address each scenario.

Whether you have a robust CRM setup or keep your leads in a spreadsheet, adjusting your processes appropriately can help you update your Google Ads conversion settings to incorporate offline data. increase.

This article describes three ways to incorporate offline conversions into your Google Ads account.

conversion import. call tracking. In-store visit tracking.Importing conversion data

In Google Ads, import offline conversion data to attribute attribution to campaigns, as long as you can capture and store the original user’s GCLID (Google Click ID) and associate it with each conversion action completed by the user. I can.

This setup can be handled through custom development work or through options that your CRM or automation platform can handle automatically.

For example, you may want to import data for closed sales transactions that were originally entered into your CRM via Google Search Ads. Or, if you need to manually go back and forth to complete a purchase, you can upload your sales data, including your earnings amount, after the fact.

Conversion settings

First, create a new conversion and from the list of conversion types[インポート]Choose.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

Then select the source from which you want to import conversions.

If you’re using Salesforce, it’s integrated directly into Google Ads so you can import data based on platform milestones. You can also import from “Other Data Sources or CRMs” to take advantage of spreadsheets or third-party connections.

If you choose the latter option, you can choose to import call-based or click-based data. Here we focus on data from clicks and address calls in more detail.

On the next screen, name your conversion and select a category. Let’s say you’re trying to associate a prospect with a step in your sales funnel. In that case, you can select options such as qualified leads and converted leads. Or, if the user is responsible for direct sales with quantifiable revenue, choose to buy.

If applicable, you can associate a specific value or choose a dynamic deal if your revenue is different for each conversion.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

After selecting the desired options, save the conversion. Now you are ready to start importing data.

Preparing the import template

To import your data, start with a template for your desired file format (Excel, CSV, or Google Sheets). A template is available here.

First, change the timezone field to reflect the appropriate time for your region (eg Parameters:TimeZone=-0500 for EST).

Then you’ll need to add the appropriate data to your sheet with the following columns, using a separate row for each conversion:

Google Click ID: GCLID associated with the conversion. Conversion name: This should match the name of the conversion in your Google Ads account. Conversion Time: The date and time of the conversion. Below is an acceptable format as provided by Google’s support page. Screenshot by author, September 2022 Conversion Value and Currency (Optional): If you’re tracking revenue, these fields will include the value associated with the conversion and the currency using the three-letter currency code. included. See list of acceptable currency codes.Data import

To import prepared documents, open your account[コンバージョン]Go to the section and from the left sidebar[アップロード]Choose.

Click the plus sign to start the upload.

Then you can choose to upload files, sync with Google Sheets documents, or connect to files hosted over HTTPS or SFTP.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

After uploading the file,[プレビュー]to make sure the data matches the conversions in your account correctly.

The results page flags errors in the document.

Once satisfied with the results,[適用]to sync conversions to your account.

Please note that conversions may take several hours to appear in the interface.

upload schedule

In addition to manual uploads, you can schedule regular data uploads from Google Sheets documents, HTTPS, or SFTP.

Being able to automatically sync your spreadsheet or database file to pull conversion data from your CRM can help save time and automate processes.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

[スケジュール]click the plus sign to create a new upload, and select a source.

Then you can choose the frequency. This can be either daily or weekly for any day and time.

phone

For some companies (particularly in the hospitality sector), the telephone is the primary point of contact.

For example, past technical support clients received about 80% of their PPC leads over the phone.

If you tend to receive new business inquiries through phone calls, you should implement phone tracking to correctly identify these prospects.

phone display options

First, set up call extensions in Google Ads so that your phone number appears in your ads in search results.

Go to Ads & Extensions > Extensions to start these settings. add a new extension number,[内線番号を呼び出す]Choose.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

Mobile users can click a number to call the company directly.

You can also try call-only ads to give users the option to call you while browsing from your phone.

Google also offers the option to enable call reporting and use a unique forwarding number. This tactic allows you to associate calls with ads in your account down to the keyword level.

You can also count only calls with the shortest duration, filtering out short calls that are unlikely to lead to business.

For example, my client has found that calls longer than 3 minutes and 30 seconds generally tend to have the highest quality, so I set up call conversions to only track calls longer than 210 seconds.

website call report

Next, I need to track the calls made from the website after ad clicks.

In addition to ad extensions, Google offers the option of using a forwarding number setting for your site. In this case, the user sees a unique trackable number instead of a normal number.

After the user calls, you’ll see the data reflected in your Google Ads account.

of the account[コンバージョン]Create a conversion in the section,[通話]Choose.

Google Ads screenshot, September 2022

You can choose from:

Calls to website phone numbers (must use a forwarding number). Click the number on your mobile website (doesn’t use a forwarding number, but you’ll need to add a tag to your site).

In this example, we’ll use calls to your website’s phone number so that all calls are tracked and call reporting data is sent to Google Ads.

As mentioned above, you can define call conversion details such as the length of the call. After you configure conversion, you’ll see instructions for adding tags to your site to trigger forwarding numbers when users visit your site.

Once conversions are enabled and your site tag is set to track calls, call conversions will be reflected in your account.

Visit to physical store

If you’re driving sales in your brick-and-mortar store, store visit conversions can track whether people actually visit your store after clicking your ad.

Google uses location data from mobile devices to determine whether someone has previously interacted with or seen an ad in a store.

Store visit conversions are only available to advertisers in eligible countries with multiple physical locations, high clicks and impressions, and sufficient store visit data to meet privacy standards.

Unfortunately, Google’s documentation is vague about the exact thresholds that need to be met. Also, please note that some sensitive product categories are not eligible for store visit tracking.

You’ll need to make sure your store location is registered and verified in your business profile.

You also need to enable location extensions in your account.

After completing these steps and meeting Google’s requirements, your account will start reporting store visits.

Once store visit data is visible in your account, conversions will be[すべてのコンバージョン]column and[ビュースルー コンバージョン]appear in both columns and[来店]A new conversion action called is added to the report.

Please note that the data is aggregated anonymously and is not an exact number.

According to Google’s documentation, reports are more accurate with larger data sets and recommend reporting on periods with at least 100 store visits.

Time to set offline conversions

If you haven’t taken advantage of this feature yet, consider how offline conversion tracking can help improve your PPC efforts.

Are there multiple steps in your lead nurturing process that you’re not currently attributed to Google Ads conversions?

Are new customers calling your business frequently as their first point of contact?

Does your business frequently make sales at physical locations?

The preparation work to prepare for offline conversion data import can be a bit involved, but the payoff is worth the process.

Ultimately, you will be able to feed more accurate data into your platform to optimize around accurate conversions.

Other resources:

Featured image: fizkes/Shutterstock

