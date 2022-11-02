iCloud Mail is currently down for some users





According to Apple’s System Status page, iCloud Mail has been having issues over the past few hours and is currently down for some users.

Over the past few hours, we’ve had a number of reports from Twitter and MacRumors readers, but the volume of reports doesn’t appear to be high, so it’s possible that this issue is only affecting a relatively small number of users. .

Apple says the iCloud mail service may be “slow or unavailable,” but does not currently indicate that other iCloud services are affected.

Related article

Some Apple iCloud services are failing [Update: Fixed]

According to Apple’s System Status page, some of Apple’s iCloud services are currently down. iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Calendars, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Photos as well. According to Apple, these services may be slow or unavailable for some users….

Apple’s iCloud service is down

Based on numerous reports received by MacRumors and hundreds of complaints on Twitter, it appears that some of Apple’s iCloud services are down. According to Apple’s System Status page, there are issues with iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrade, iCloud.com, iMessage, and Game Center. Some users can’t login to his iCloud website, others…

Apple Introduces New Test Designs to iCloud Website

Apple today introduced an overhauled design for its iCloud.com website. This website is available in beta capacity on Apple’s testing site beta.icloud.com. The updated design is a notable departure from the current iCloud design, displaying full tiles with previews of Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Notes and more on a customizable homepage. You can choose the apps you use most in iCloud…

Developers complain about bugs that make iCloud unreliable

Many developers are frustrated by the increasingly problematic iCloud server issues that are preventing some apps that have implemented iCloud support from syncing properly. There are his CloudKit connectivity issues that have been occurring since November, as outlined on the developer forums and on his Twitter. Some users of apps with built-in iCloud support will see the following message:…

Integration of Apple’s iCloud Documents and Data into iCloud Drive is complete

Apple In May of last year, Apple announced that it would consolidate its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May 2022, and that transition is now complete. As per today’s updated support document, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data to sync files across devices will now need to turn on iCloud Drive to view their files. There is iCloud Documents and…

Messages Down: Problems with Apple’s iMessage service [Update: Fixed]

The iMessage and FaceTime services available across Apple’s platforms appear to be having issues at the moment, preventing some users from sending messages or making FaceTime calls. Twitter has many tweets about the issue, and Apple’s System Status page lists ongoing outages. The feature isn’t down for everyone at this time, but Apple says the service is…

iOS 15.4 Beta Adds Support for Setting Custom Email Domains in iCloud Mail

The iOS 15.4 beta, launched today, expands support for the custom email domain feature available in iCloud+, adding the option to set up a custom domain using iCloud Mail directly on your iPhone.[設定]>[Apple ID]>[iCloud]when you move to[iCloud メール]is now a tappable option and includes a section for setting a custom email domain. Traditionally, custom domains have…

Apple fixes iCloud bug causing sync issues for third-party apps

Apple seems to have fixed an ongoing iCloud server issue that was causing some apps that implemented iCloud support to not sync properly. The bug has been around since November, and app developers have become increasingly frustrated with Apple’s lack of effort to address the issue. According to YarnBuddy developer Becky Hansmeyer, Apple has addressed the issue…

popular stories

iOS 16.2 is expected to release in mid-December and comes with some new features

iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, will be released alongside iPadOS 16.2 in mid-December, Bloomberg trusted journalist Mark Gurman said in a Power on newsletter today in 2022. said it outlined its expectations for the remainder of the period. The latest versions of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 were released last week for developers and public his beta his testers.

Gurman: Apple won’t release new Macs for the rest of 2022

Apple has no plans to announce new Macs for the rest of the year, and all planned releases, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and Mac Pro, are expected in the first quarter of 2023. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said: said today In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs…

Rumor: New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros delayed until next year

Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in November with the yet-to-be-announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, new rumors suggest that Apple will be launching new laptops instead. It is suggested that it will be released next year. According to a post from South Korean blog Naver’s account ‘yeux1122’, citing sources in Supply’s chain, his updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are…

Apple sells refurbished M2 MacBook Air models

Apple today added a refurbished M2 MacBook Air model to its online store, offering discounts on the machine for the first time. The M2 MacBook Air first launched in his July, and a refurbished model was never available. Available in several configurations and colors, his base model MacBook Air features an M2 chip, an 8-core GPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8 GB.

Backlit Apple logo could make a comeback on future MacBooks

Apple may be considering bringing back the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if the newly published patents are okay. While many Mac laptops released in the early 2000s were adorned with glowing Apple logo emblems on their lids, the end of 2015 was relatively…

Apple marks several iMac models as obsolete later this month

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple plans to discontinue several models of its 2013 and 2014 iMacs later this month. In a note, Apple said the late 2013 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac, the late 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the late 2014 Retina 5K 27-inch iMac will be discontinued on November 30, 2022. I’m here. iMacs marked as obsolete are…

Top Stories: What’s New in iOS 16.1, USB-C iPhones Confirmed and More

October comes to an end with lots of talk about new hardware and software releases from Apple, but we also look ahead to iOS 16.2 and future hardware. Read on for more details on everything Apple released this week. This includes an early look at Apple’s new iPad and rumors about Apple’s biggest iPad ever. iOS 16.1 Released:…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/01/icloud-mail-down/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos