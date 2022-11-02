Google One to Workspace: Overview of options for more Google Account storage





Google recently increased the storage limit for Workspace Individual users from 15 GB to 1 TB. Unlike his other Workspace plans, the Individual subscription is designed for use by individuals who want to use it in a small business (such as a store). Google has expanded the availability of Workspace Individual to include a few more countries, but the plan is not yet available in India. This limits the options for users looking to extend their storage limit above the free, very basic 15GB.Google continues to offer other plans with higher storage limits, and today Check how to use them.

Google One

Have you used up the free 15 GB of storage on your Google account? If you’re an individual and just want to extend your storage limit so you can store more in Google’s cloud, Google One might be for you. The basic plan starts at Rs 130 per month and grants 100 GB of storage. But that’s not all. Plus, you can share extra cloud storage with up to 5 family members, access Google experts for technical support, access additional editing features in Google Photos, and enjoy a variety of “member perks.” You can use

Google One is perfect for individuals looking to expand their cloud storage with Google.

Signing up for a subscription is easy.

Just visit the official Google One website and choose from the options. Tapping on any of them will bring up a dialog box where you can choose to pay for your subscription. Unfortunately, the UPI option is not currently available, so you will have to work with your bank card or PayTM wallet. After paying, you’ll see extended storage in all the Google apps you want, including Gmail, Drive, and Docs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe using the dedicated Google One app. The app also lets you manage your storage plans and back up your phone.

Google workspace

Google One only covers the basics, but if you’re a professional running a business, Google Workspace and all its extras can be a more attractive option. The service is essentially a package of 14 Google apps that companies can subscribe to to centralize their business and provide better communication tools for their employees. It also obviously fetches additional storage. The entry-level plan allows 30GB of storage per user for up to 300 users. You also get access to video conferencing limits, and security and administrative controls.

Workspace has a little more scope than One and is designed for business

Signing up for Google Workspace requires a few extra steps compared to Google One, but the process is straightforward.

Visit the Google Workspace website to get started

Choose from Business Starter (30 GB per user), Business Standard (2 TB per user), Business Plus (5 TB per user), and Enterprise plans. Enter your name, email, the number of people you want to share your subscription with, and your domain. The domain will get each user an email containing the company’s domain email address ([email protected]). After a few steps where you need to enter your contact details and finally pay for your subscription, you are ready to start.

