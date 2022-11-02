NASCAR Leverages Amazon Just Walk Out and Amazon One Technologies to Deliver No-Checkout Experiences — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





NASCAR plans to open its first concession using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One offerings during the NASCAR Championship Weekend (November 4-6).

Phoenix Raceway fans can buy snacks and drinks without the checkout lines. This is the first time Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One are being used on a professional racetrack.

The new store is located at Section 151 Pit Stop.

The no-checkout experience is powered by the same types of technology used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

Guests can insert their credit card or wave their palm over their Amazon One device at the entrance gate. They can get what they need from a range of products and walk away.

The credit card inserted or linked to your Amazon One ID will be charged for items received after you leave the store.

You can sign up for Amazon One at a kiosk outside your store. You can also register where Amazon One already exists, such as select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh stores.

This advances our very strong position as a leader in creating world-class sports and entertainment destinations using the latest technology. This has been at the core of our mission since our 2018 reimagining, and we will continue to innovate the fan experience, said Julie Gies, President of Phoenix Raceway.

The combination of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Phoenix Raceway’s Amazon One enables a unique, fast, frictionless experience for NASCAR fans, especially those who don’t want to miss a race moment. Out Technology by Amazon.

The store marks the first time that Amazon One, our Palm ID and payment service, will be used at a professional racetrack. That’s why it’s been exciting to work with NASCAR and hear feedback from their passionate fanbase throughout the Championship Weekend.

AWS has a long-standing relationship with NASCAR as their preferred cloud provider, and is excited to work with them on Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One-enabled stores at Phoenix Raceway, said Dilip, vice president of AWS Applications. Kumar comments.

As one of the most prolific organizations focused on speed, we’ve implemented the only NASCAR-worthy technology to give race fans access to snacks and drinks as quickly as possible.

