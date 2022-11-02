Tech gifts that might help you with your New Year’s resolutions





Every year, I commit to doing more physical activity, reading my favorite books, listening to invigorating music and inspiring podcasts, and spending time relaxing.

But first comes the holidays and the stress of finding the right gifts for family and friends. If they are, or should be, interested in technology, you can help them improve their January Manifesto. Even if they’re not digital natives, you can pick out great gifts they’ll use over and over again.

Yes, some of the longest lasting devices can be expensive. But at least one tech below is $20 to help you on those long winter nights. And some can cost less than $30 if you move quickly.

You can often find decent deals during the month before Thanksgiving and during the Cyber ​​Monday sale four days after Thanksgiving. Plus, the device that debuted last year is a great way to introduce people new to technology to more affordable devices.

More smartwatch features boost fitness

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 next to your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 phone, you can analyze your sleep patterns and create a 5-week program to develop better sleep habits.

Adam Berry/Getty Images

You might think a smartwatch is something no one really needs until you try it. Then you may want to share your experience with others on your gift list.

In addition to calculating activity and motivating the wearer to exercise, smart watches can also analyze sleep, push notifications such as text messages to the wrist, and stream music to wireless earbuds while walking. You can also Bands available from manufacturers or other online retailers can be easily swapped out to match your ensemble or replaced if damaged.

For Apple enthusiasts, the Apple Watch SE, the cheapest of Apple’s current smartwatches, is both fashionable and functional. We have a huge collection of watch faces and band colors to match your ensemble. Control your smart home with your voice using Siri. New to this year’s model is crash detection, which can determine if you’ve been in a car crash, call 911 and emergency contacts, and share your location.

Battery life: 14-18 hours

Price: From $249

For Android phone owners, the Samsungs Galaxy Watch 5 offers advanced sleep coaching, a sapphire crystal face for endurance, and weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI) and skeletal muscle.

Battery life: 24-50 hours

Price: From $280

A cheaper alternative. Google’s Fitbit Luxe is a stylish, slim fitness tracker, not a smartwatch that doubles as jewelry. It can show the time and track activity and health, including detecting irregular heart rhythms, but it doesn’t handle contactless Fitbit Pay transactions or calls from his wrist. An Android or Apple smartphone can be connected via the Fitbit mobile app for push notifications, but the Fitbit’s screen size would make it more comfortable to read the data the fitness tracker collects from the smartphone app.

Battery life: up to 5 days

Price: from $130

A bookworm can create a dream library

The brightness of the front light on Amazon’s 2022 Kindle is adjustable in case you’re indulging in a great read while your spouse is fast asleep.

Amazon

If relaxing with a great book is your favorite pastime, a few new readers and tablets can enhance that experience even further.

The 2022 Kindle is Amazon’s 11th generation of these e-readers, and they’re the lightest and most compact to date. Measured diagonally, the 6-inch display has a high resolution of 300 pixels per inch and is even sharper with anti-glare. The adjustable front light allows you to read even when the room is too dark to read a traditional book. Its 16 gigabytes (GB) of storage can hold thousands of books without adding to your bookshelf.

