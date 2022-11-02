google hangouts really dead





Google has stopped Hangouts. That comes two years after he first announced that he would encourage users to use Chat, her Slack-like app. After allowing users to migrate to Chat themselves in 2021, Google phased out its Hangouts Chat app for Android and his iOS in July. The user was prompted that “Hangouts has been replaced by Google Chat” and was told to switch to the standalone chat app or the chat experience within his Gmail. As TechCrunch points out, the last version of the messaging service, Hangouts for the web, has also been completely discontinued.

When a user visits the Hangouts website, it says, “After November 1, 2022, Hangouts on the web will be redirected to Chat on the web. We encourage you to migrate to Chat now.” A message may appear. You can visit the website without being automatically redirected, but there is a link to Google Chat that you can click to load the new messaging experience. The website may completely disappear in the next few days.

Chat was one of Google’s business services until Google changed its messaging strategy and made it available to everyone. According to the company, Chat “opens up new and great ways” to collaborate with features not available in Hangouts. Users can edit documents, slides, or sheets side by side within chat. Work teams and friend groups can also work on documents and manage tasks using Spaces, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Gmail also integrates Chat, so you can easily access conversations without opening the Chat website.

Google has previously said that those who want to keep a copy of their Hangouts data should use the data export tool before the service disappears altogether. You can still see takeout hangouts, so those looking to save some last-minute data might want to do so now while it’s still possible.

