Google to shut down dedicated Street View app next year





Google is preparing to shut down its dedicated Street View app for Android while preserving the functionality of Google Maps.

Google’s Street View is an easy way to get a 360-degree view of nearly every road on earth. Perfect for getting a feel for your next destination or exploring the world from the comfort of your own home. The Google Maps app has long provided an easy way to access Street View, but Android and iOS also have dedicated Street View apps.

This standalone app catered to two different groups of users: those who wanted to explore Street View in detail, and those who wanted to post their own 360 imagery. Given that the more popular Google Maps app supports Street View and Google offers a “Street View Studio” web app for contributors, the company is currently preparing to shut down the Street View app. It shouldn’t surprise you to know that

With the latest update version 2.0.0.484371618, Google prepared some deprecation/shutdown notifications for the Street View app. Currently these notifications are not showing up in the app yet, but our team was able to enable them.

In a notice, Google confirmed that the Street View app will be shutting down on March 31, 2023, and urged users to switch to either Google Maps or Street View Studio.

Street View app will be retired

The app is retired and support ends on March 21, 2023.

Switch to Street View Studio to publish your own 360 videos. Use Google Maps to view Street View and add Photo Sphere photos.

However, one feature that has been completely discontinued with the removal of the Street View app is ‘Photo Pass’. Photo Paths, which was first released last year, aims to allow just about anyone with a smartphone to post simple 2D photos of roads and trails that have not yet been recorded by Street View. did. Unlike all other features in the Street View app, there is no substitute for Photo Pass in the web app or Google Maps app.

