Google stops enforcing Play Store payment rules in India The Register





India’s Competition Commission last week fined Google a combined $276 million for its market monopoly practices in app stores and mobile operating systems, and banned Google from turning the Play store into a third-party payment system. We asked them to open up or risk further regulatory wrath.

Google is now complying with the Competition Commission’s (CCI) request to indefinitely extend the deadline by which developers must comply with payment requirements.

In 2020, Google tweaked legal language to clarify that developers must use payment systems if they want their apps to be included in the Play Store.India, where Apple has a small market share In a market like , this tweak meant developers were effectively stuck in the Google world and the hefty fees they charge.

Google has since extended the deadline for Indian developers “due to the unique circumstances of the Indian payment environment.”

That deadline was Monday, Oct. 31, days after the CCI imposed two fines.

Google “pauses enforcement of requirements for developers to use Google Play’s billing system while we consider legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play,” a supporting document reads. announced an extension with the addition of

It is highly unlikely that Google will not invest in Play or Android in India. The advertising and search giant sees India as a key growth market, and local mega-his carrier has co-developed a special Android for Jio.

Google’s support docs include offering payment service options in South Korea, starting testing third-party payments with Spotify, and enabling alternative billing without user choice for non-gaming apps in the European Economic Area. It also states that it allows

The company is also aware of Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple for wanting to offer its own payment capabilities, and the numerous regulatory investigations around the world examining whether app store operators are useless monopolies. I’m here.

Suspending compliance requirements in India is therefore by no means an act of altruism. This reflects the realities of the region, as global policymakers seek to avoid Google and Apple and open up app stores to more payment players.

I don’t know yet if the suspension meets the CCI.

