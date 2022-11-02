Smith+Nephew Expands Procedural Innovation with Introduction of JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution





LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), a global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee, a reverse hybrid construct for the total knee. Announced the introduction of Solution. Arthroplasty. This new procedural product solution aims to offer surgeons the clinical benefits of advanced bearing materials and anatomical design, combined with the efficiency of cementless knees1 and the potential for long-term tibial fixation.

Smith+Nephews JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution

The JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution combines several of Smith+Nephew’s high performance kinematics, including the characteristic kinematics of the JOURNEY II TKA2-8, the clinical history of CONCELOC Advanced Porous Titanium*9,10, and the wear resistance of OXINIUM Oxidized Zirconium. It combines performance technology into one structure. The .11-13 JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution is also compatible with Smith + Nephew’s CORI surgical system, allowing surgeons to perform surgery using next-generation robotic-assisted technology.

“The reverse hybrid combination provides my patients with a powerful collection of knee arthroplasty techniques. The kinematic function of JOURNEY II, the biocompatibility and longevity of the OXINIUM and current CONCELOC zirconium oxide alloy femoral components. advantages,” said Dr. Steven B. Haas. , Chief, Knee Service, and John N. Insole Chair, Knee Surgery, Special Surgery Hospital, New York. “CONCELOC offers the possibility of achieving osseointegration where the tibia and patella are needed. It’s an evidence-based approach to knee arthroplasty that works.”

Dr. Matthew Block, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, said: Marshall University, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “His hybrid approach adds no time to my case. In fact, using porous tibial and patellar components instead of waiting for the cement to harden has been found to reduce surgical time by about 15 minutes.” understood.”

Randy Kilburn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Joint Reconstruction and Robotics, Smith & Nephew, said: “The JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution highlights this by bringing together high performance components to provide a custom procedural solution that no other company offers.”

Smith+Nephew will preview the JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution at Booth #501 at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) November 3-6 in Dallas, Texas To do.

Smith+Nephew will also be exhibiting at AAHKS, the ‘Power Of One’ mobile exhibit, an interactive experience focused on the capabilities of handheld robotics and computer-guided surgery using the CORI Surgical System. It is small, portable, and does not require a CT or MRI, making it a suitable solution for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospital outpatient departments.

*Clinical history based on Smith+Nephew’s REDAPT Revision Hip System

About Smith + Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio of medical technology businesses focused on soft and hard tissue repair, regeneration and replacement. We exist to use technology to remove limitations in life and restore people’s bodies and confidence. We call this purpose “Life Unlimited”. Our 18,000 employees carry out this mission every day, demonstrating the excellence of our product portfolio and the innovation and innovation of new technologies across our three global franchises: Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. Through application, we are making a difference in patients’ lives.

Founded in Hull, England in 1856, the company now operates in over 100 countries and has annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith + Nephew is a constituent of his FTSE100 (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN). The terms “Group” and “Smith+Nephew” are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries unless the context dictates otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove to be accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. “aim”, “plan”, “intend”, “forecast”, “well placed”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “consider” Phrases such as and similar expressions are intended to be generic. To identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. . For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 (such as the depth and length of its impact); Significant delays and cancellations of procedures, reduced procedural capacity as a result of COVID-19, restricted access to medical facilities by sales representatives at medical facilities, or our ability to implement business continuity plans. economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, particularly those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers (including without limitation the consequences of COVID-19); Established price level for innovative medical devices. developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions, or other government actions; product defects or recalls, or other problems with quality control systems or failure to comply with relevant regulations; Litigation Regarding Patents or Other Claims. Compliance risks and related investigation, remedial or enforcement actions. Disruption of our supply chain or operations, or the operations of our suppliers, including without limitation as a result of COVID-19. Competition for Qualified Persons. Strategic actions, including acquisitions and divestitures, our success in conducting due diligence, and the evaluation and integration of acquired businesses. Disruptions that may result from transactions or other changes made in business plans or organizations to adapt to market developments. Many other issues affecting us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. For specific discussion, please refer to Smith + Nephew’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including Smith + Nephew’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. please. these factors. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to Smith + Nephew as of the date of the statements. All written or oral forward-looking statements made by Smith+Nephew are qualified by this cautionary statement. Smith + Nephew undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or Smith + Nephew’s expectations.

Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Source Smith & Nephew plc

