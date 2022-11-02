Google Doodle honors stickball during Native American Heritage MonthExBulletin





An illustration by Marlena Myles is featured as a Google Doodle celebrating Stickball for Native Americans. hide google captions

On the first day of Native American Heritage Month, St. Paul-based Indigenous artist Marlena Myles reimagined Google’s logo in honor of the Native American stickball game.

In the November 1st Google Doodle, G is depicted as an elder performing a pre-game ritual of burning substances like sage and tobacco to make it dirty. A member of the Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muskogee Tribe, Miles said one of his in the “O” is that many North American tribes “show us that we are part of a never-ending sacred circle.” The symbol used for medicine is his wheel.

During a Q&A with Google, Miles explained the cultural significance of games.

“It’s a healing sport for the whole community,” she said. “People don’t just play to win, they play for the health of their communities. The sport has played an active role in many of our tribes for generations. It will continue to be so.”

In the game, a player scores a point if the ball touches the opponent’s goalposts at either end of the field. However, players cannot touch the ball with their hands and instead attach a net to the end of their stick to bring it closer to the goal.

The sticks in the diagram refer to different styles of stickball played in different regions. According to Miles, the Great Lakes poles are about three feet long and have a circular ring for the net. In the southeast, on the other hand, the net is more egg-shaped, and in some parts of the region it is even played in a version with two short sticks. Derived from the stickball style played in what is now known as New England, lacrosse features a long stick and an oval hoop.

Stickball’s origins date back as early as 1100 AD and are also known as the “Creator’s Game,” Terry Scott Ketchum of Choctaw, Mississippi, Oklahoma, told KERA’s Elizabeth Myung. said games are a “way of life” for indigenous communities.

“When you’re out on the field playing a game, it’s like you’re escaping this little colonial world,” says stickball player Hoss Villa of Chichimeca Coahuiltecan Indian ancestry. I told Myung. “You’re in a place where nothing matters here. It’s like a time machine. You just go back in time and play.”

Miles hopes her graffiti will help show “Indigenous people live healthy, modern lives and pass on teachings from generation to generation,” she told Google. “We keep the tradition alive.”

