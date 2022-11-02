Butterfinger Gives Players In-Game Overwatch 2 Cosmetics





Overwatch 2 Offers In-Game Sprays and Unique Player Icons for Crispy, Crunchy, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Lovers

Parsippany, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Butterfinger, a crispy, crunchy peanut butter-like chocolate bar, has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to bring in-game content to Overwatch 2 players. Ushering in a new era in the Overwatch universe, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major gaming platforms and, for Butterfinger fans, three downloads including two in-game sprays and a player icon. Available items are provided.

Overwatch 2 Offers In-Game Sprays and Unique Player Icons for Crispy, Crunchy, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Lovers

Sprays have been added along with some of Overwatch 2’s newest characters, including tank hero Junker Queen and damage hero Sojourn, and allow players to tag surfaces in-game. Players also have the opportunity to earn Jeranman his icon which can be displayed next to his name for other players to see.

Butterfinger senior marketing director Neal Finkler said: “We have developed strong ties within the gaming community over the years and we understand how monumental the launch of Overwatch 2 is to the gaming world. We are excited to offer these in-game items to enhance your experience.”

Fans who have purchased and redeemed two full-sized Butterfinger bars or one fun-sized Butterfinger bag before January 31, 2023 can redeem their in-game content by following these simple steps: .

Purchase two qualifying Butterfinger products Take a photo of your receipt showing the date, time and retailer of purchase Visit GameWithButterfinger.com to register and upload your receipt (content is from Overwatch 2 Battle.net It takes about 3-5 days to populate your account) ) Offer items will be sent to participants based on the number of qualifying purchases 1st purchase will receive Sojourn Power Slide Spray 2nd With your purchase you will receive the Junker Queen Golden Crown Spray With your third purchase you will receive the Geranman Icon

For more information, please visit the GamewithButterfinger.com page.

Using #GameBetterWithButterfinger, Butterfinger collaborates with titles like Overwatch 2 and fan-favorite streamers and creators to help fans improve their games by providing in-game content and experiences for their customers I keep doing it. For more information on this deal, please visit www.gamewithbutterfinger.com and follow Butterfinger’s social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Butterfinger bars are available at retailers, grocery stores, drug stores and convenience stores nationwide.

About Ferrero Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with popular sweets such as Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world’s largest confectionery packaged food companies, with more than 35 iconic brands sold in over 170 countries. Over 35,000 “Fellerians” are committed to helping people celebrate life’s special moments with quality products. Our commitment to the planet and the communities in which we operate is at the heart of the family culture of the Ferrero Group. Our programs and partnerships ensure that our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to our communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to employ more than 4,400 people in 12 factories and warehouses and eight North American offices across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother’s Cookies and other signature cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

terms and conditions

Void where prohibited. For Permanent Residents 13+ 50 US/DC (excluding PR) only. The offer is valid from November 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM to January 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM. Up to 1 point for each benefit per person. Overwatch 2 and Battle.net account required to redeem and use offer items. Visit GameWithButterfinger.com for offer terms and additional qualifying products. Sponsored by: Ferrero USA, Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. 2022 Ferrero Group. All rights reserved. 2022 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Overwatch is a trademark or registered trademark of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact: Molly Liebowitz [email protected]

Source Ferrero North America

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butterfinger-brings-in-game-overwatch-2-cosmetics-to-players-301666288.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos