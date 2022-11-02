Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Working On Risky Paid Video Features





comment on this story

comment

Elon Musks’ Twitter plans to charge for content, including videos, on its social media site.

Twitter is working on a feature that will allow people to post videos and charge users to watch them, with the company receiving a cut of the revenue, according to an internal email obtained by The Washington Post. The company appears to be aiming to release this feature, called paywalled video, as soon as possible, targeting a week or two before launch.

However, according to an email sent by an employee of Twitter’s Product Trust team, the team determined the risk was high. The email cites risks related to copyrighted content, author/user trust issues, and legal compliance, and says the feature will undergo a brief internal review of these issues before moving forward. says.

It was unclear if the feature was in development before Musk took over, and Twitter declined to comment on Thursday. Only 3 days available.

The timeline demonstrates Musks’ intention to move much faster in building and launching new features than Twitter has done in the past, even if that means taking greater risks of abuse and liability. There is a possibility that Twitter makes most of its revenue from advertising, but Musk says he wants to charge users, including his mark on the confirmation blue check.

After months of legal battles, Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter, exercised control of the social media company, and fired key executives on Oct. 27. (Video: Jonathan Baran/Washington) ·post)

Musk bought the company last week for $44 billion, saddled with billions of dollars in debt and promised hefty returns to fellow investors. , took over as Chief Twitter, brought in trusted business partners, and made many big changes, often via his own Twitter account.

Musk reaches out to Twitter advertisers for new revenue streams

The paid-for video feature would be a game-changer for the platform best known as a place for users to publicly share short thoughts, memes and links. It branched out and began experimenting with premium features such as a tipping jar for content creators and a super follow option that allows popular tweeters to charge a subscription fee for bonus content.

The shift in video could also force Twitter, which is unusual among major social networks to allow nudity and consensual pornography, to compete with sites dedicated to adult content.

When a creator creates a Tweet with a video, the creator can enable a paywall once the video is added to the Tweet, according to an internal email explaining the new video feature, which has yet to be announced. Then you can choose from a pre-set price list such as $1, $2, $5, $10.

A mockup of the feature displayed by The Post shows a tweet containing four images. Three are immediately visible, but the fourth is hidden and has a lock icon and $1 message view. Paying that amount unlocks the video, the creator receives the money via his Stripe, and Twitter receives an unspecified amount.

Non-paying users will not be able to see the video, but will be able to like and retweet the tweet.

The email doesn’t specify what types of videos the creators may post, but it does indicate that users are posting copyrighted content or using this feature to scam others. One Twitter employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, said it looks like the feature will probably be at least partially used for adult content.

Analysis: The Problem Behind All Other Twitter Problems

Twitter is no longer private, but Musk is still being asked to pay interest on about $1 billion a year in debt incurred when he bought the company. It said it plans to charge $8 per month to users who maintain a blue checkmark that the company has verified that they are who they say they are.

Some of that money could be used to pay content creators like YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, Musk said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He previously expressed his support for content creators on Twitter and got involved with some in an attempt to make his case that users should become paying subscribers in exchange for verified badges and other features. rice field.

This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators, he wrote in one tweet.

Creators need to make a living! He praised the idea of ​​payments as a way to spur additional content creation in response to enthusiastic tweets from Tesla influencers.

Twitter charges $8/month for verification. What you should know.

According to Reuters, Twitter estimates that about 13% of its content is NSFW, or unsafe to work with. NSFW content was the fastest growing segment on English-speaking Twitter, along with cryptocurrency content, according to an internal presentation seen by The Post and first reported by Reuters.

Most big advertisers avoid NSFW content and are hesitant to advertise on platforms that have a reputation for containing porn. The marketing industry has been discussing the issue with Twitter for years, according to an executive at the largest advertising agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity.Rivals such as Facebook and his TikTok allow pornographic content. not.

In August, The Verge reported that Twitter developed plans for a subscription service apparently focused on adult content, then shelved it. However, the project went through a thorough review by an internal red team tasked with assessing all possible risks, ultimately ensuring that Twitter did not monetize child pornography or sexual abuse. I was derailed by the fear that I could not.

Musk was in New York this week and even met with advertisers. Last week, he posted a note on his Twitter account promising advertisers that the site wouldn’t become a bohemian hell.

Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/11/01/elon-musk-twitter-paywalled-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos