Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading from iOS 16.1 Is No Longer Possible





After iOS 16.1 was released on October 24th, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.0.3. iOS 16.0.3 is the previously available version of iOS released on October 10th. That version of iOS after installing iOS 16.1.

Apple regularly stops signing older versions of software updates after a new release goes live to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so iOS 16.0.3 is no longer signed. It’s not uncommon for it to disappear.

iOS 16.0.3 was a small bug fix update that addressed bugs that plagued the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iOS 16.1 update that replaced it is much bigger and introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library, Lock Screen and Dynamic Islands Live Activities, Matter smart home standard support, clean energy charging and more. 16.1 Guidance.

