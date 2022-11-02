More Twitter executives leaving, top management gutted





Nov 1 (Reuters) – Twitter’s top management exodus is growing, with officials including the head of advertising and marketing leaving the company in recent days, according to a statement and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

After billionaire Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last week and fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal and policy officer Vijaya Gadde. Reuters resigned, citing sources.

Sarah Parsonette, who served as chief customer officer and chief advertiser, tweeted on Tuesday that her resignation last week has added to advertiser uncertainty about how social media companies will change under masks. rice field.

Chief People and Diversity Officer Darana Brand announced Tuesday in a LinkedIn post that he had also stepped down last week. changed his bio to “former Twitter executive” and confirmed his retirement on Twitter.

Chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, Twitter’s head of product Jay Sullivan and vice president of global sales Jean-Philippe Maheu also resigned, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. . It was not immediately clear whether they had resigned or had been asked to resign.

Berland tweeted a blue heart, but didn’t give any details.

Caldwell declined further comment. His other five did not respond to requests for comment.

Several employees interviewed by Reuters said they had received little communication about the company’s future. An all-staff meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled following his cancellation of his call to check-in via Twitter last week.

Musk’s team is meeting with advertisers in New York this week.

Hateful content has exploded since Musk signed the deal. His use of the n-word on Twitter has increased by nearly 500%, according to the Network Contagion Institute, which identifies “cybersocial threats.”

A coalition of more than 40 advocacy groups, including the NAACP and Free Press, sent an open letter Tuesday to Twitter’s top 20 advertisers, asking them to pull back their ads if Musk carries out content moderation on the platform. .

Mediabrands, a division of advertising holding company IPG, has advised customers to pause advertising on Twitter next week until the company details its plans to safeguard trust and security on the platform, the sources said. said a source familiar with the matter.

IPG partners with major advertisers such as Coca-Cola.

Musk has tried to reassure advertisers. “There is no change in Twitter’s commitment to brand safety,” he tweeted on Monday.

He had previously said he would lift a Twitter ban on former President Donald Trump, who was sacked after last year’s Capitol riots over concerns he might instigate further violence.

Reporting by Sheila Dunn of Dallas and Katie Paul of Palo Alto.Edited by Cynthia Osterman, Sayantani Ghosh, Leslie Adler

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

