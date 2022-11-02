2022 Apple TV 4K Offers Solid Update For Best Streamers TechCrunch





Apple’s new and improved Apple TV 4K is available this week, and will be available online and in stores on Friday, November 4th. The existing version offers some clutch forward features that will appeal to those with the right setup, as well as modest but noticeable performance improvements in certain areas. If you’re considering upgrading from a superseding version, you might want to think twice, read on to find out why.

foundation

Right off the bat, I should be clear that I firmly believe the Apple TV is the best available option when it comes to streaming hardware. It has the best navigation, performance, color rendering, and overall experience of any available option. This includes the Apple TV 4K pricing more than most options from competitors like Amazon and Roku, but for me it’s a great experience in almost every way that justifies the cost difference.

The new 2022 version continues to prove this to be true. It doesn’t mess with the winning formula Apple has put together, and offers a few new tricks that the outgoing version doesn’t.

First, it has an A15 processor inside. It’s a multi-generational leap from his A12, which was featured on the Apple TV, which was just introduced last May. The A15 has more RAM and a 16-core neural engine improved over his 8-core version of its predecessor.

Apple has also removed the fan from the Apple TV hardware, making the overall package slightly more compact and much lighter. It’s a nice improvement, but not one that could make a real difference when it comes to setting up anyone’s home. It also adds more differentiation, including both a wear Ethernet port and a Thread modem (helpful for smart home support for future-proof Matter devices).

Both versions have double the memory compared to the Apple TV coming in 2021, with 64GB for $129 and $149 for 128GB. In both cases, you’ll save $50 when compared to the model you’re replacing.

Function and performance

If you have a 2021 Apple TV 4K (like I do), you probably aren’t feeling the performance pinch. In fact, I still have a 1st generation Apple TV 4K in production, and even after 6 years, it would be hard to tell the difference from the 2021 Apple TV in a blind test.

That said, the 2022 Apple TV 4K seems to make things smoother in general when it comes to navigating between home screens and apps, and even within them. It reliably delivers a boost even when used as a tv, helping to keep up with the most graphically demanding Arcade and App Store titles available. Expanded controller support with the latest tvOS update brings Apple TV is the A15’s superior performance and better gaming console than ever before.

The other important addition in terms of functionality here is HDR10+ support. If you’re out of the loop of myriad video quality standards, it’s essentially the higher dynamic range version Samsung backs up as a direct competitor to Dolby Vision. Since the introduction of 4K, it has natively supported Dolby Vision (and HDR10) content, but this is the first time it offers HDR10+.

I haven’t been able to test HDR10+ myself as I don’t have a TV that supports HDR10+ (all my TVs are old LG OLEDs that support Dolby Vision), but this is very welcome for new Samsung TV owners. It is a function that should be Samsung seems to be against Dolby Vision support. Speaking of Dolby Vision, Apple has always provided excellent support here. The latest version is no exception. If you have a fairly modern TV and you care about picture quality, it’s a great way to set it and forget it. Most of the supported content.

Another great video quality feature that Apple has introduced here is called Quick Media Switching (QMS_VRR), which removes the momentary blackouts we currently experience when switching between different frame rates for different media. . If you have “Match Content” turned on for your frame rate, this is well known as it happens every time you start streaming a real show or movie from most apps.

QMS will remove that blackout when it arrives via software update later this year. I haven’t been able to test this as it’s not available either, but with the caveat that it only applies to frame rate switches, not color space switches like standard to high, so it seems like a nice feature to have It seems – dynamic range content.

Another similar “coming soon” feature is personalized Siri support, which recognizes the voices of different users, even if the TV is currently signed into another family member’s account, and It will automatically play content from your profile.

Pay an extra $20 for the high-end version (basically anyone looking to buy one of these, unless it’s for a secondary TV) and you get that gigabit ethernet port and a Thread radio is also available. The former is a key factor for consistent high-quality performance regardless of the conditions of his Wi-Fi environment at home, and the latter is a non-issue (get it?) matter-centric smart home. It will probably become important in the future. Much depends on your needs. Again, this isn’t something I’ve been able to test with my current setup, but considering it’s essentially free with the purchase of an Ethernet port, it’s definitely an added value.

Apple has also introduced a new version of the Siri Remote. This is one of the key changes replacing the bottom Lightning port with a USB-C port. This may seem like a minor detail, but it means that USB-C is the only charging device I need in my living room, so I’m very happy with this transition. If you’re new to Apple TV, the Siri Remote is a great control device in my experience. Voice commands are easily accessible via dedicated buttons on the side, and a smart touch-sensitive ring makes it easy to seek backwards and forwards during playback. Attractive overall metal design.

Conclusion

Was your Apple TV 4K desperate for a hardware refresh? Absolutely not. The outgoing version is an excellent performer that will continue to meet the needs of many customers for many years to come. But the 2022 model adds some nice hardware improvements, along with a price drop, for those looking to get their first Apple TV or upgrade their aging Apple TV HD model. is easy.

Considering how long the original Apple TV 4K from 2016 has remained relevant, the 2022 version looks future-proof for quite some time to come, both in the context of entertainment setups and the future of the smart home. You can be sure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/02/2022-apple-tv-4k-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos