Microsoft helps game developer Wemade with web3 push TechCrunch





Microsoft has backed Wemade, a popular video game developer who has invested heavily in blockchain in recent years.

South Korea’s Wemade said in a press release that it has raised $46 million from Microsoft, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities. In regulatory filings, Wemade disclosed that it is raising capital through the sale of convertible notes.

“This is a meaningful investment by proven and reputable financial and strategic investors,” Wemade CEO Henry Chang said in a statement. We will continue our efforts to attract and actively invest more capital to build

Founded over 20 years ago, Wemade is best known for the hit “The Legend of Mir,” which at one point had over 200 million signups.

Over the past few years, Wemade has explored ways to incorporate blockchain technology into new titles and products. Recently, we launched the blockchain Wemix3.0 to the mainnet and launched a stablecoin and DeFi platform. The company says it aims to “transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish Wemix coin as the key currency of the blockchain gaming space.”

“The new economic platform NILE, which supports NFTs and DAOs, will also be introduced soon. (EOD),” Wemade said in a press release.

In recent years, a number of tech giants and high-profile banks, including Microsoft and Google, have made a series of investments in the web3 space. According to Web3 Signals, Microsoft is also investing in ConsenSys, which provides enterprise solutions like the MetaMask wallet and Infura, decentralized data warehouse Space and Time, and NFT studio Palm. According to Tracker, Google Ventures is backing fraud detection service Sardine, trading app Blockchain.com and NFT startup YugaLabs.

Microsoft, which runs the Xbox gaming ecosystem, has invested $14.8 million in Wemade, $21.2 million in Shinhan and $10.5 million in Kiwoom through the purchase of convertible bonds, regulatory filings show.

Kate Park contributed to this report.

