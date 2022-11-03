Google Play Games Beta is now available for Windows Desktop.





Enlarged / Play games available for Windows often use rare keyboard/mouse controls really gracefully.

AKPublish pty ltd / Kevin Purdy

Initially Microsoft and Amazon conspired to bring Android on Windows, but now Google is making its own case. Starting today, select Windows users in the US can try the beta of Google Play Games on their desktops.

At the time of writing this article, there were just over 60 games available on the Windows Play Games Store from US locations. All of them are free to download as they are the kind of games that make money with in-app purchases. This is a mix of games that resemble or sound like well-known games, relaxed build/design games, gacha baits, and Genshin Impact. Choices may expand, but the nature of Android’s free-to-play environment isn’t changing anytime soon.

If one of these games already got you hooked, you can sync your progress, achievements, friends, and other Google Play stats between your phone and Windows.

I don’t have Play Games on my recent roster, so I picked Zombeast: Zombie Shooter from my library and installed it for a test drive. The game is exactly what it says on the label. Move forward through a linear passage, occasionally moving left or right, and click to shoot when the auto-target lands on a zombie on your right or an oddly placed gas can.

Knowing I was playing on Windows, Zombeast included a keyboard control tutorial. Everything worked as expected and the game played responsively. But playing shooter games on PC sucks. Even on-rail shooters like this are very limited. You can’t see with the mouse, you can barely move in any direction other than forward, and you only use the primary mouse button. I played a few levels and was otherwise notified that I would get a free Golden Revolver upgrade that would cost $1.99 and popped out.

Some of the games available in the Windows Beta of Google Play Games.

More games available in Windows Google Play Games Beta.

My test game of choice, Zombeast: Zombie Shooter. At some point, you can actually become a “Zombist” and clumsily slash zombies with your clawed hands.

“Fat” zombies are not supposed to use shotguns, as they only absorb shotguns. But somehow pistols work better?

Really crushed the first level of Zombeast. my secret? Click the mouse button to shoot things.

I wrote that Play Games is available to “some” users because not all systems have access to Google Play on Windows. Requires Windows 10 or 11, solid state drive with 10 GB free space, at least Intel UHD Graphics 630 or equivalent graphics card, processor with at least 4 cores, 8 GB RAM, and Windows administrator account. You also need to enable hardware virtualization in your BIOS settings to allow Google Play to enable certain Windows hypervisor settings.

It’s an interesting time for Google to launch the US beta for Play Store for Windows. Microsoft recently launched a similar limited trial for its Amazon Appstore app, which utilizes his Android subsystem for Windows built on top of that for Linux. Amazon’s Appstore is not licensed by Google and does not make use of the same APIs that Android devices do, although Amazon and Microsoft may be able to duplicate some or most of them. Google, on the other hand, offers this fully integrated and synced app, starting with a limited number of games that support desktops (presumably Chromebooks) well.

Listing image by Google/Kevin Purdy

