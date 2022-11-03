Phoenix Raceway Prioritizes Innovation Ahead of NASCAR Title Weekend





Cole Cusumano | Special to the Republic of Arizona

NASCAR and its technical relevance is what Phoenix Raceway and Track President Julie Giese knows is a key area to highlight during the championship weekend.

To enhance the fan experience on the 1-mile track, Geese and her staff have incorporated innovations, both literal and figurative, that take the sport to the next level.

“When we renovated this facility, one of the hallmarks of the new venue was technology,” says Giese. “I think we all know that technology is evolving all the time and it never stops, so it’s important to stay at the forefront as much as possible. It’s very important, technology helps with that.”

Central to these efforts is the introduction of the NASCAR Championship Oasis in the Sky. The platform lifts 12 VIP guests 150 feet above the facility in 30 minute increments as some of the world’s best stock car drivers race at their feet for the championship.

The experience is enhanced by Dinner in the Sky Canada, which provides food and beverage service to attendees while providing a 360-degree bird’s eye view of the action.

Although somewhat smaller, you may have noticed the unique billboard advertising the NASCAR Championship Weekend in downtown Phoenix. These are not your average ads. There are two of his billboards on Jefferson Street that utilize brand new 3D technology, which you have to believe at first sight. One is at the intersection with his 2nd Avenue, with Kyle his Larson coming out of his No. 5 car into the winning lane. Already his 1st his 3rd shows an infamous title-deciding moment for Larson in 2021.

NASCAR is all about speed. If you haven’t felt it under your feet from the sky platform or witnessed it downtown in 3D, you can make it happen with the variety of amenities the track offers.

To make sure no one misses the big races, Phoenix Raceway has partnered with the Waze GPS app to get you to the track in no time. Fans with parking tickets can scan his QR code on the back to direct them to the Waze app for the fastest route to their designated parking lot.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early each day to indulge in the pre-race festivities, but this property is especially convenient on Sundays, home of the sold-out NASCAR Cup Series championship race and the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Expect significant traffic delays between games.

Finally, make the most of Friday night as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns a new champion. Ahead of the Lucas Oil 150, a pre-race show featuring 400 drones lights up the Estrella Mountains and the night sky above the raceway. If that wasn’t enough, his QR code posted on his grandstand seat redirects users to his NASCAR app, where they hold up their smartphones to join an interactive light show during stage breaks. can.

