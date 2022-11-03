Elizabeth Warren Urges FTC and DOJ to Investigate Amazon, Apple, Google’s Auto Business





Elizabeth Warren has a new Big Tech target. It’s a growing presence in our vehicles.

Massachusetts Democratic senators recently sent a six-page letter to Federal Trade Commission chairman Lina Kern and Jonathan Cantor, who heads the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, urging them to look into Google and Amazon. rice field. , and Apple’s expansion into the automotive industry. She hopes that taking action now will prevent them from hijacking our cars just like they already have our computers, phones and homes.

Big Tech is also taking over dashboards and turning them into gigantic versions of smartphones and Echos. This allows them to use yet another rich source of data and manage another industry, making it much more difficult for other companies to compete with them.

sign up for newsletter

Discover how the digital world is changing and changing us with Recodes’ weekly newsletter.

I have been sounding alarm bells about the increasing dominance of Big Tech across our economy, and Big Tech’s expansion into the automotive industry is the latest effort to beat the competition in yet another sector. This could have potential implications for American workers, developers, and consumers, leading to less innovation and higher prices.

This is Warren’s first letter to the FTC and DOJ on the issue, but she’s not the only one concerned here. Last April, 11 Democrats wrote a similar letter to Khan and Cantor, and several antitrust and consumer rights groups wrote Senators Khan, Kanter, and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) last January. , sent a letter to Rep. David Cicilin. Heads the Senate and House antitrust subcommittees respectively (D-RI).

In the letter, Warren wrote that Big Tech wants to provide automakers with a one-stop shop for everything from data collection, cloud storage and analytics to in-vehicle navigation, voice assistants and self-driving capabilities. .

Nonetheless, these companies are looking to capitalize on the opportunities the automotive industry has created for itself. For years, car companies have offered notoriously bad infotainment systems. It offers in-dash services that are sometimes clunky and confusing compared to the maps and music available on mobile phones. Ford even agreed to pay his $17 million in 2019 to settle a class-action lawsuit over the awfulness of his Microsoft-powered MyFord Touch system. Now they’re increasingly looking to Big Tech to offer what they can’t and can’t do.

The automaker has chosen to partner with technology companies to improve the customer experience, Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels told Recode.

That’s why almost every new car sold supports Google’s Android Auto, Apple’s CarPlay, or Amazon’s Alexa (if not all three). Industry analysts believe Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) will be in 70% of new cars by 2028. This is a significant and rapid leap from less than 1% of new cars today. (Android Auto and AAOS are not the same thing. Android Auto runs on your Android smartphone connected to your car. AAOS is built into the car itself.) When you’re in the driver’s seat, you can use Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant is on board. with you.

People should have more choice by lowering the cost of cars, Warren says, but he believes allowing Big Tech to dominate that space is likely to have the opposite effect over time.

The letter accuses Big Tech of using some of the same tactics it has used in other industries to cement its position in this industry. Amazon boasts that Alexa Auto will allow users to easily order his Amazon products from the comfort of his car while waiting at a red light, or he can listen to Amazon Audible audiobooks while in a traffic jam. ing. Automakers that want to offer Google Maps must purchase Google Automotive Services, which includes Assistant and the Play Store. It’s like Microsoft bundling Internet Explorer with Windows. Got it in the late 90’s with a lot of antitrust issues.

Google and Amazon have entered into agreements with automakers to include pre-installed products by default. This compares to Google’s deal with Apple to offer Google Search as the default search engine in Apple’s Safari browser. Also, Apple is forcing third-party developers to seek approval before making apps available to users through CarPlay, as it does with her App Store on mobile devices, she noted. To do.

The nascent industry could be stifled if big tech companies gain monopoly control over the competitive playing field for automotive apps, she writes.

Warren also touches on the data these companies can collect from our vehicles and how they provide a rich and proprietary data source that can be used to support self-driving car projects. And it could give them a future competitive edge against the same auto companies that currently use their services. It also makes it unique.

Finally, Warren argues that from Google’s acquisition of Maps competitor Waze to Amazon’s interest in self-driving vans and trucks to boost its delivery services, big tech companies are potential and actual competitors. has warned that it is buying

Google’s Schottenfels said consumers and automakers still have many choices about what powers their vehicles. Not only is there fierce competition in the connected car space, which includes Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and Cerence, but automakers are also continuing to invest in in-house solutions, he said.

Apple and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment on the letter.

Warren said it was a chance for antitrust enforcement to get ahead of companies threatening to monopolize the industry, and only if the monopoly was already happening and it would be much harder to do something about it. Both Kanter and Khan have expressed a desire to be more aggressive against anticompetitive threats, but that is easier said than done. In the United States, antitrust laws, or indeed, court interpretations of them, are favorable to corporations, and lawsuits can last for years, if not decades. Sometimes hard work pays off. After all, Microsoft finally agreed to separate Internet Explorer from Windows.

Warren’s letter alone cannot do anything. But if the big tech company realizes that its expansion into cars could be checked before it really kicks in, it could address some of her concerns before it’s forced. Apple has lessened its grip on mobile phones in recent years, making it easier to choose which search engine to use in the Safari browser and removing most of Apple’s built-in apps from the iPhone’s home screen. I’ve seen the They may also be reluctant to buy a company if they feel that the deal is likely to be challenged.

We have also seen attempts in Congress to address some of these concerns, such as antitrust bills that would ban self-prioritization and open up app stores. It looks like it will, but there’s always a chance it’ll come back in the next Congress.

The FTC and DOJ don’t have to wait until there’s a problem. Now is the time to stop Big Tech from stifling competition in the automotive industry before it’s too late.

This story was first published in the Recode newsletter. Sign up here so you don’t miss the next time!

Update, 10am ET: Updated to include Google’s response to Warren’s letter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/recode/23434586/elizabeth-warren-apple-google-amazon-cars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos