Rowan University Foundation Names Alumni Michael Conalon Jr. to Chair Innovation Fund Board | Rowan Today





Based on an institution-wide commitment to creativity and entrepreneurship, the Rowan University Foundation Board of Directors has appointed Michael Conalon Jr. to chair the Rowan Innovation Venture Fund (RIVF), its internal venture capital arm.

RIVF was founded in 2014 with $5 million to generate promising startup ideas. This summer, RIVF received an additional $20 million from the Foundation to support a growing portfolio of scalable businesses from within and outside the Rowan University community.

Graduated from Rowan University in Business Administration and Finance in 2000, and also studied International Finance at Coventry University in the UK and Entrepreneurship at Cornell University, Conalon has over 20 years of experience in the securities finance industry, having worked in New York, London, and New York. Driving business growth in Hong Kong. Kong. He currently serves as Executive Director and Senior Relationship Manager for JP Morgan Chase & Company’s Agency Securities Finance business.

Connallon is the Americas co-leader of a community outreach and philanthropic workstream aimed at forming sustainable and lasting partnerships with organizations and individuals to increase community connection, affiliation and influence. As a contributing member of JP Morgan’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He also chairs Securities Services’ Analyst and Associate Development Council, which helps develop strategies for analyst and associate recruitment, training, development, engagement, wellness, and retention. In addition, Connallon heads the Development School for Youth Planning committee, advocates for the Thomas G. Labrecque Smart Start Scholarship program, and supports JP Morgan’s Small Business Leadership Program.

Prior to JP Morgan, he held positions in Goldman Sachs & Co.’s Prime Brokerage Group in New York and was Co-Head of Goldman’s Fixed Income Finance Desk in London.

A member of the Rowan University Foundation Board of Trustees since 2018, Conalon serves on the Investment and Finance/Audit Committee and has been Treasurer since August 2020. From 2021 he is a member of the RIVF Board of Directors.

Connallon also works with Operation Water, a non-profit organization that develops scalable infrastructure projects to bring clean water solutions to millions of people in need while minimizing cost per person. I’m working on it in depth.

Since 2015, RIVF has seeded 14 South Jersey-based regional start-ups. Many of them were started by university students and faculty members. These include his HALFDAY Tonics, a line of health drinks currently sold at over 1,400 US retailers. ExpressCells using CRISPR DNA technology to create cell lines for research. MRIMath is a high-tech health science company co-founded by Rowan’s faculty.

“RIVF aims to support the region economically,” Connallon said. “I look forward to using my years of financial experience and knowledge of the university’s entrepreneurial culture to identify the best opportunities to invest in businesses with high growth potential.”

Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand said Connallon’s financial experience, foundation and RIVF experience, and passionate entrepreneurial spirit made him a natural choice as the new RIVF Chair.

“With the recent injection of $20 million in additional funding, RIVF is poised to make a significant impact on promising businesses across the region,” Houshmand said. “The fundraising team evaluating these projects is very strong and I am grateful to Mike for taking this initiative for his alma mater. We expect it to be even bigger.”

