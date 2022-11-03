Google Play Android Games beta now available on PC





Google Play Games launched in the US today in open beta, allowing anyone to try out a wide range of Android games on their PC. Google released the first beta version of the software on Windows PCs earlier this year, but it was limited to Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Today’s launch expands the beta service to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Available games include 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The Kings Return. The app syncs your progress between PC and mobile so you can continue where you left off on another platform. While Google continues to add titles to the Play Games catalog, there are currently only 85 games available worldwide on the service.

Google Play Games syncs your progress between your phone and PC.Image: Google

Minimum specs: Google Play Games

Windows 10 (v2004) Solid State Drive (SSD) Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent 4 CPU physical cores 8 GB RAM 10 GB available storage space Windows administrator account Hardware virtualization must be turned on Compatible PC devices and configurations

Arjun Dayal, Director of Google Play Games, said: We will continue to add new features and evaluate feedback from developers and players towards the full release.

Google Play Games is separate from the work Microsoft has been doing to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Microsoft has instead partnered with Amazon to offer games and apps from Amazon’s Appstore on the latest OS. While Microsoft built the underlying Windows Subsystem for Android into Windows 11, Google created its own separate app to bring Google Play Android Games to PC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/2/23436453/google-play-games-android-pc-open-beta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos